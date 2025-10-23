OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske Breaks Down Stephen A. Smith’s Wild Trump Spin On NBA Gambling Scandal: VIDEO

Stephen A. Smith threw accountability out the door — again — to spite Trump.

As shocking details of an NBA gambling scandal surfaced, Smith somehow found a way to make it about the president.

OutKick's Dan Zaksheske wasn’t buying Smith’s latest political spin. He reacted, calling out the unprompted Trump jab as a revenge-plot narrative gone completely off the rails.

On First Take Thursday, Smith inexplicably tied the NBA’s gambling mess to Trump, turning breaking news into another political rant.

"You know what world we’re living in in terms of politics," Smith said. "How many times with one incident after another? Trump is coming."

"He’s coming. I’m going to say it on national television again. … Don’t be surprised if the WNBA is next on his list. Because when you got all of these protesters that have been going out there and people who have been protesting against him and what have you, this man is coming. He’s coming. …"

Rather than holding the NBA’s sneakers to the fire, Smith turned the blame to Trump.

The week the NBA tipped off its season also happened to deliver a bombshell — a federal gambling investigation involving a current player and coach.

The case itself sounds straight out of an HBO series: dozens of suspects, including three NBA figures, were arrested in an FBI criminal gambling probe.

The timing alone is wild.

"A current head coach for crying out loud. Being involved with the mafia. That’s why the FBI director is giving a press conference," Zaksheske said.

"You’re right — the FBI director does typically give a press conference when there’s a massive bust that involves things like illegal gambling, stealing money from people, underground poker games, millions upon millions of dollars being stolen. Yeah, that’s typically when we see the FBI director."

Among those reportedly linked are active player Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, who was on the sidelines the night before.

But Smith’s Trump fixation was back in full force — TDS at 10. ESPN’s applause could be heard from Bristol. He might be playing the long game, but guys like Dan can see through the script.

At least they agree on one thing: the whole ordeal’s a huge mess for the NBA.

