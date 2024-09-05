Nate Burleson Wants A War Over The Taylor Swift NFL Promo, And He Just Got It

Nate Burleson is coming for anyone who is sick and tired of Taylor Swift being a part of the NFL.

The former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, who is now a cohost on "CBS Mornings," absolutely ripped into NFL fans who took issue with Taylor Swift being featured in the NFL's newly released promo clip for the upcoming 2024 season.

Burleson believes that any football fan that complained about seeing Swift FIVE TIMES in the 29-second clip needed to "get out of their mama's basement… put some pants on," and just "watch the game."

I'm here to tell Nate Burleson that his argument is EXACTLY what many football fans have been complaining about. Just watch the game. Nate, they're trying to, that's the WHOLE ENTIRE POINT!

TAYLOR SWIFT WAS SHOWN 5 TIMES IN THE NFL'S 29-SECOND PROMO CLIP

The NFL released their new season preview promo clip on Tuesday featuring a number of NFL stars from Aaron Rodgers to Jalen Hurts. Within just a few seconds of the clip, however, Taylor Swift is seen cheering from a Kansas City Chiefs suite at Arrowhead Stadium. Okay, that's fine - I, like many others, have no issue with the NFL wanting to include Taylor, it makes perfect sense considering she's one of the most famous celebrities in the world.

But then the 29-second clip shows Taylor FOUR more times, including making out with Travis Kelce. There's no way that any clear-thinking sports fan didn't think that was a bit cringe.

That is unless you're Nate Burleson, who believes that anyone who is angry is to blame.

"For all of you guys who are in your feelings, take several seats," Burleson began during his CBS Mornings segment. "Get out of your feelings - Oh, are you upset? You’re a little mad because Taylor Swift is in the promo? Who cares! Wipe the drool off your tank top, put some pants on, and get out of your mama’s basement," the wide receiver continued.

FOOTBALL FANS ARE ALLOWED TO NOT WANT TMZ COVERAGE

For Burleson to come out with such strong words against diehard football fans has to be one of two things: He is either pandering to the Kelce's so he can be a guest on their popular New Heights Podcast, or he is so checked out of football that he doesn't understand why some fans could be upset about the nonstop Taylor Swift references in the NFL.

Perhaps someone should tell Nate Burleson that it's not just NFL fans "in their mama's basement" that aren't too pleased about the TMZ-like coverage of Taylor Swift during NFL games. Just ask legendary broadcaster Al Michaels about what he went through by not bending the knee to the Taylor Swift storyline during an NFL game.

Personally, I have no problem with Taylor Swift. She's undoubtedly brought many new fans that appreciate football and more. But for Burleson to call out those that think the nonstop references, background music, and song references isn't a bit too much, is just wild to me.

I guess Nate Burleson has no problem with the NFL turning into TMZ, E!, Access Hollywood, Entertainment Tonight and more because of Swift.