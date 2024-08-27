Travis And Jason Kelce Will Make More Per Year On Their Podcast Than Over Their NFL Careers

Senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero will be taking your questions about the NFL and ANYTHING else you want to discuss with him on a weekly basis. Send your questions/comments to Armand.Salguero@outkick.com and he'll post your questions/comments and his answers weekly.

It may have started out as a fun, playful idea when Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce began their New Heights Podcast in 2022, but it has proven to be a business boon.

How much of a boon? Think $100 million.

Actually, more than $100 million over the next three years, according to Variety, because the Kelce brothers have signed on with Amazon's Wondery to distribute the show worldwide.

Numbers Bigger Than NFL Salaries

This is great for the Kelce's because, well, money.

But it is stunning in what it means financially when compared to the traditional Kelce family business – which was football until this contract was signed.

The Kelce's were not hurting before signing this deal. Jason Kelce made upward of $85 million over his 13-year NFL career. He retired after last season.

Travis Kelce has made upward of $112 million over 13 years. He continues to play and has said he has no intention of retiring soon even as he's approaching his 35th birthday.

But figured on an annual average basis, both brothers will be averaging more in each of the next three years than they did over their professional football careers.

And that takes into account the fact that both are likely future Pro Football Hall of Fame players and Travis Kelce is the NFL's highest-paid tight end this season.

So how does the math work?

New Heights Returns Thursday

The Kelces will average $33.3 million per year on an annual average basis to do their podcast, which begins Thursday for the 2024 season.

That must obviously be divided by two because both guys have to be paid. So, that's $16.66 million per year on an annual average basis for each podcaster.

Travis Kelce has averaged $8.6 million per season playing in the NFL during his career.

Jason Kelce averaged $6.5 million per season playing in the NFL during his career.

And, yes, there are caveats to this math. We're taking into account the salaries these guys made over a decade ago into their annual NFL average. NFL salaries were lower then than now.

And, yes, all of this is before taxes and does not account for expenses. One supposes the Kelces still have business costs tied to their podcast because microphones and headphones are not free (snark).

Kelce Podcast Bucks Stun

But on an apples-to-apples basis, Travis Kelce is generally going to make almost as much this year from his podcast as from his play for the Chiefs.

Kelce is averaging $17.1 million per season this and next year from a contract he signed with the Chiefs in the offseason. That's before taxes and other costs.

And, again, he's averaging 16.66 million from the podcast before costs and taxes.

The podcast also comes with the added benefit that no one is hitting him.

The numbers are stunning.

"We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of ‘New Heights,’" the Kelces said in a statement promoting the new deal. "We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons.

"Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to ‘New Heights’! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3 — see you soon, 92%ers!"