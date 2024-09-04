Fans Torch NFL For Ridiculous Taylor Swift Coverage In Hype Video

NFL fans aren't too happy with the league after it dropped a hype video promoting the season.

The NFL season officially gets underway Thursday night when the Ravens and Chiefs take the field in Kansas City to get the 2024 campaign underway.

Fans can't wait. We can already feel the excitement and energy in the air. It's going to be a great season of action and fun.

In an attempt to stir up even more excitement, the NFL dropped a hype video Sunday, and people quickly noticed one thing:

Taylor Swift was featured five times in the 30-second video.

You can give it a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

NFL fans rip hype video featuring Taylor Swift.

Featuring the music superstar and Travis Kelce's girlfriend five times in a 30-second certainly seems a bit excessive. I understand doing it once or twice, but five times? That seems unnecessary, and plenty of fans agree.

Taylor Swift took the NFL by storm last year when she started dating Travis Kelce, and the fact the Chiefs won the Super Bowl put the cherry on top of it all.

The NFL leaned heavily into their relationship because it brought in a lot of younger new fans. It's just business, and at the end of the day, it's very smart business.

Taylor Swift is probably the most famous woman on the planet. It'd be dumb for the NFL to not promote her, but there has to be a line drawn somewhere.

One appearance every six seconds in a hype video for the league is downright absurd, and I say that as someone who is most certainly not a Taylor Swift hater. Not at all.

It seems like we might be in for another long season of some people embracing it and others complaining. Welcome to the internet, folks. Where do you fall on the issue? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.