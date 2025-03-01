NASCAR's Latest Move Signals A Further Shift Back To The Right

They won't say it, but I'll go ahead and do it for them – NASCAR seems to be shifting back to the right. Sure, that could very well change tomorrow. Lord knows I've seen it happen before.

But, the latest trail of breadcrumbs is hard to ignore. With Donald Trump back in office – fresh off a mandate and a popular vote victory – it certainly appears the sport with perhaps the most conservative fanbase on the planet is slowly but surely moving back in their direction.

No, not with the 14 different streaming options to watch a race. That ain't catering to the 80-year-old grandmas in Okeechobee. Believe me, I have one. She's not thrilled. Still can't find the CW. Bless her heart.

But more so, with other actions. Important ones. Like Trump attending the Daytona 500. Like the official NASCAR social media account acknowledging him – something they would have never done years ago. Ever.

Ever, ever, ever.

The latest move that has my attention? Riley Gaines – yes, our very own Riley Gaines – is set to deliver the invocation before Sunday's Cup race at COTA.

Breaking news!

Riley Gaines to deliver the invocation for NASCAR race at COTA

"It's a surreal honor to deliver the pre-race invocation for Sunday's race at Circuit of the Americas," said Riley, a lifelong NASCAR fan (her words, not mine!) who voluntarily roots for William Byron.

Relax, 24 fans. It's a joke!

"I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead this moment of prayer to our Heavenly Father, asking for safety, sportsmanship, and a spirit of unity for everyone — the drivers, teams, and fans alike," she continued.

"Only a few women have ever been given this distinct honor, one of those women being a role model of mine, Sage Steele. I’m looking forward to an exciting day of racing and the way this sport brings people together with passion and love for our country."

So, a couple things here …

Yes, a woman has led the garage in prayer before going green. That was my first thought, too. Unconventional? Yes. Uncommon? Absolutely. But, it's happened before – back in 2023, at this same race, when Sage Steele delivered the prayer.

No, NASCAR does not choose who gives the invocation. Not specifically, anyway. I'd imagine they have a say at the end of the day, but the tracks choose who says the prayer.

That being said, make no mistake about it … this is a shift for NASCAR. A shift for the sport. It's something I noticed earlier this month, when President Trump attended the Daytona 500.

No, it wasn't Trump's first 500. But, NASCAR – along with Fox and Daytona International Speedway – didn't exactly shy away from it.

Don't forget, this was a guy who feuded with the sport a little over four years ago during the insufferable summer of 2020. Remember that summer? The worst. The absolute WORST.

The fake noose story – one plenty of miserable sites still refuse to call a hoax, by the way – and the BLM stuff didn't exactly sit well with Trump 1.0. There was a spat with Bubba Wallace. None of it was great. That's what makes the above tweet somewhat surreal.

Fast-forward a few years, and Trump's been to a pair of NASCAR races in the past 12 months. He was also at the Coke 600 last May. Longtime owner and Hall of Famer Richard Childress spoke at a rally last fall. I'm quite sure he's got Richard Petty's stamp of approval.

Two Crown Jewel races, and two visits from Trump. And now, we've got Riley Gaines delivering the invocation at COTA?

THIS Riley Gaines?

Yep, that Riley Gaines.

Again, it's subtle, but you're blind if you don't see it. While other sports are … hesitant … to jump into the fray, I'd argue that NASCAR has dipped its toe in more than anyone over the past year. Certainly over the past month.

Will it hold up? No idea. Literally, I have no clue. For all I know, AOC could be waving the green flag next weekend in Phoenix. Chuck Schumer could be working the grill in two weeks in Vegas. Who knows!

But, for now, it certainly feels – and looks – like there's a shift in the sport.

Now, if I could just find the darn CW for mamaw tomorrow, everything would be great!