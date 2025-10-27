NASCAR Punts Daytona 500, Danica Patrick Attacked By Disgusting Lib Losers & Race Wife Goes Wild In Vegas

Also, are we SURE this is what we want, NASCAR fans?

Well, here we are. The final race of what many believe will be the final season of this current playoff format. Not sure NASCAR is gonna love the drivers they get to showcase in this last dance, but that's what you pay the marketing folks for, am I right?

William Byron.

Kyle Larson.

Denny Hamlin.

Chase Briscoe.

There you have it, folks. Pick you out a winner and let's get our asses to Cancun! Any of those names do anything for you? I suppose Denny is the main story here, right? Never won a title. Probably should have about three at this point, but he's the Dan Marino of NASCAR. He's your selling point.

Not sure William Byron or Chase Briscoe is moving that needle. Kyle Larson, maybe. We'll see. And, of course, we'll get to it.

What else? I've got more thoughts on the playoff format in what should be the final race of it, NASCAR moving next year's Daytona 500 because, apparently, we have no morals in this country anymore, Danica Patrick stops by (not in a good way), and Sam Busch continues to do Sam Busch things (in a good way!).

Four tires, just enough fuel to get us through the final week of the longest season in all of sports, and maybe a few drinks so we can all pour them out to this current playoff format … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘NASCAR Would Probably Like A Re-Do Here’ edition – is LIVE!

Is this the final championship race ever?

We'll get to Martinsville in a bit, but I'll be honest with you, there's not a ton there. It was a fine race. I don't have anything really to complain about, but not a ton happened. For those of you who were watching RedZone instead, here's what happened in a nutshell:

- Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe both had DNFs.

- William Byron led a billion laps.

- Ryan Blaney led the other million.

- Byron passed him at the end to win and punch his ticket. Yes, it was a fair move.

- Kyle Larson made it on points.

The end. That's pretty much it. Congrats to Billy the Kid, although I found him a lot more interesting when he was with Blaney's sister:

Those were the days. Sad. Oh well! Maybe she comes back if Billy wins at Phoenix! We'll see.

Speaking of Phoenix … this is almost certainly the final championship race in this era of the NASCAR playoffs. NASCAR hasn't announced — and they probably don't even know for sure yet — what they're going to do starting next season. But it won't be this.

Fans, drivers, and the media have all bitched and moaned enough this summer to guarantee that. A lot of folks are clamoring to go back to the 36-race format. I would vomit, personally. THIS sounds awful:

Daytona 500 gets the boot

Yeah, I mean … do we really want to go to the final race of the season with the points leader needing only to finish 29th (!!!) in order to clinch a title? Eh. I just think we all need to be a little careful about what we (you) wish for.

I've said for months now that the current format needs a tweak. I'd keep it as it is, but make the championship RACE the championship ROUND.

Forget the one-race championship. That seems to be what people are most pissed about, especially with Logano winning last year. Make it a three-race battle for the championship with four drivers.

However you get there, I don't care. Doesn't matter to me. Figure it out. Personally, I'd start the playoffs in July and end it on Labor Day. Again, don't know how you do that, but if NASCAR wants to really save ratings, that's the ticket.

- Mid-week races in the summer

- Shorter season

- Championship round, not race

- Playoffs end before football season begins

There. Fixed it for you, Steve Phelps. You are welcome! Thoughts? Zach.Dean@OutKick.com. Fire away!

Now, you know what I wouldn't do to fix NASCAR? Move the Daytona 500:

Danica, Sam & what a STAT!

Say it ain't so!

The Daytona 500 is packing its bags, calling the movers, and hitting the ROAD in 2027. That's right. It's done. Kaput. Finished. Moving on.

The Great American Race is being tossed to the side like a ragdoll just so the Super Bowl can shove more WOKE halftime shows down our throats, and America will never be the same. Ever.

The Libs won again.

OK, it's not that big of a deal. It ain't going far. Just the next house down, really. I'm being dramatic.

This is rare, but it's not unprecedented. The Daytona 500 debuted in 1959 on the weekend after Presidents Day, and through 1970 was held anywhere from Feb. 14 through Feb. 27.

From 1971 to 2011, the 500 was held on the Sunday before February’s third Monday, and that's where it's been since 2018 after racing a week later for six years.

So, why is this happening? Well, partly because of the NFL, partly because of some bad luck.

February 2027 will be the first time since the NFL went to 17 games that February’s second Sunday falls on the day before Presidents Day, which is traditionally the third Monday of the month.

Got all that? Good! Adjust your 2027 calendars accordingly, for those of you who plan that far out.

Couple quickies on the way to Phoenix! First? How about this humdinger of a stat for the 2025 season?

Incredible. We've really had no Monday races this season? How is that possible? I guess I just didn't realize it. Maybe it's because we started the year with a rain delay at Daytona, and I just sort of accepted reality at that point?

Amazing luck for NASCAR. First time in 30 years! You know what that means? We are COOKED next season. Strap in.

Next? I know it's a little unconventional seeing as I usually don't allow F1 anywhere near this class, but the internet is mocking Danica today and I won't stand for it:

Nobody hates Danica more than Jenson Button. Nobody. I will say, it's not the best look for Danica Patrick here.

Not sure she really needed to say any of that, and, frankly, I'm not sure what any of that was. This is straight out of the Kamala Harris book of Word Salad, and I know Danica doesn't want to be associated with that lunatic.

Let's check in with the fans to see if they noticed this little back-and-forth:

- Jenson, blink twice if you need help

- Felt the awkwardness through the screen when watching it.

- I didn't watch the race but saw the incident. I could have given you more than that.

- Sky sports are rage-baiting us with her at this point.

Oh well. Tough look, but Danica will bounce back. Always does.

And … she did! Well done, Danica. Tell the haters to piss all the way off. NASCAR is better anyway.

OK, that's it for today. Penultimate Monday of the season, boys and girls. Phoenix is just a few days away.

I like Denny to finally get him one.

See you there.