Daytona 500 Forced To Move Dates Because America Is Apparently A Lawless Wasteland Now

NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway announced Wednesday that the Daytona 500 would be moving to the third Monday of February in 2027 to accommodate Super Bowl LXI, which is set for Feb. 14.

The 2027 Daytona 500 will now take place the following Sunday, Feb. 21. Next season’s 2026 Daytona 500 remains on Presidents Day weekend and is scheduled for Feb. 15.

The Daytona 500 had no choice here

Thoughts? First impressions?

I don't particularly care, to be honest with you. This is rare, but it's not unprecedented. The Daytona 500 debuted in 1959 on the weekend after Presidents Day, and through 1970 was held anywhere from Feb. 14 through Feb. 27.

From 1971 to 2011, the 500 was held on the Sunday before February’s third Monday, and that's where it's been since 2018 after racing a week later for six years.

So, why is this happening? Well, partly because of the NFL, partly because of some bad luck. February 2027 will be the first time since the NFL went to 17 games that February’s second Sunday falls on the day before Presidents Day, which is traditionally the third Monday of the month.

Got all that? I'm not even sure I do completely, but whatever. It's all semantics, really.

I do suppose NASCAR and FOX could've run the race at noon or 1 p.m. on the same Sunday and kept the date, but … why? Why put your biggest race of the season at risk?

What if there's a rain delay, which happens every other year at this point? Then you're going UP against the Super Bowl, head-to-head. That would be the biggest mismatch in the history of time. It would be a bloodbath.

NASCAR and Daytona had no choice here. They didn't. The NFL is king. The Super Bowl is the most-watched event of the year, every year. You don't want to fight it. You can't.

