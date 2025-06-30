NASCAR Pride Car Pushes MAGA To The Win, Punches Thrown, Bikini Bottoms Shown & Was That The Best Race Ever?

Should NASCAR just go ahead and make Atlanta all 36 races?

It's been a full two days now, and I'm still ready to run through a brick wall for Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Yes, we call her Atlanta around here. The wokes in NASCAR can try and push EchoPark Speedway on me all they want. Ain't happening, toots. Her name is Atlanta, and that's what we'll continue to call her. We don't do transitions around here. We're a red state.

If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck … it's a duck. Deal with it.

What a race. I believe I've said this before, but it deserves to be said again: Atlanta is easily the best track on the schedule right now, and it ain't particularly close.

It's what I want Daytona to be, frankly. It's Daytona, but with passing. You can't make those moves at Daytona or Talladega. Not in this car, at least. Chase Elliott made a dozen three-wide passes the other night. Maybe more. He ain't doing that down here next month.

Here's some food for thought as we get this show on the road: should NASCAR move Daytona BACK to the Fourth of July, and make Atlanta the regular season finale? Feel like there's something there. I'll workshop it and get back to you.

We'll talk Chase today, obviously. Just when I thought he was done giving shits – boy, he sounded like it early on Saturday night – he reeled us right back in! He got some solid help from his ally, Alex Bowman, who also happened to be piloting NASCAR's pride month car. True story. What a moment.

I've also got an insane fight at Bowman Gray, Natalie Decker continuing her summer #content run, a tow-truck traffic jam, and the lamest threat you'll ever see.

Whew. What a loaded day! And they say this is the slow time of year. Not around here, pal.

Four tires, a couple drops of that Sunoco racin' fuel, and maybe some sunscreen for Nat … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘Give Us Atlanta For All 36 Races’ edition – is LIVE!

Welcome back, Chase Elliott!

Last week, I mentioned Pocono race-winner Chase Briscoe … one time. That was it. What the hell else do you expect me to say? It wasn't exactly Earnhardt winning at Daytona, you know.

But for Chase Elliott to win again, at Atlanta, in the fashion that he did … yeah, I mean, that's a win for NASCAR and, obviously, for TNT.

Now, I don't know how the ratings are gonna shake out – a Saturday night race on TNT in June probably ain't setting records – but man, did NASCAR/Chase need it.

I'm firmly in the "Chase doesn't care" camp, by the way. Dale Jr. tried to engage him during the rain delay in the booth early in the race, and he just sounded miserable. Obviously, stuff like this after the race helps keeps haters like me at bay:

NASCAR gets inclusive and let's Chase win!

Look, obviously Chase cares. I just don't think he gives as many shits as we want him to, which is fine. He was supposed to be the next Dale Jr., and, in a way, he is. Listen to the fans there. You don't get that with any other driver. Not even close.

You got it was an Earnhardt. You got it with Bill Elliott. You get it with Chase. That's about it. You could probably throw Jeff Gordon into that mix. Maybe Jimmie Johnson towards the end. But that's pretty much it.

I don't know how Chase survived – he was one of FOUR cars that wasn't involved in a wreck when the dust settled – but he did.

Well, scratch that, I do know! Alex Bowman shoved his ass into the lead, and then took one for the team (and the sport) and chose to race Brad Keselowski instead of push him, giving Chase a clear path to the win.

Inclusive work!

Yes! The annual NASCAR pride car! Every year, I look forward to it – mainly to see how the internet reacts. Usually, Ally brings it to Sonoma, but since that race is later in the season, they had to improvise here and do something right at the Pride month buzzer.

Clearly, Ally was trying to … be subtle … with this year's tribute. Let's see if anyone noticed:

Tow-trucks, Dale Jr., Natalie and Bowman (Gray)

Hilarious. That's two years in a row that the Ally's Pride month car hasn't been gay enough for the NASCAR Libs. Perfect.

Oh well. There's always next year!

PS: Bowman's pride car pushing MAGA Chase to the win in a battleground state? I mean, it's cinema:

I always forget that video exists, but every few years something reminds me and I have to pull it back up. And it's mesmerizing every single time.

Brian France! Boy, you NEVER hear about him anymore. Wonder why?

Thoughts on Atlanta/Chase/NASCAR pride/the Big Beautiful Bill (OK, not that one)? Lemme know! Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.

OK, let's end this final day of June with a bang. Yes, Atlanta was great.

And yes, Atlanta was expensive as hell for all the car owners in the garage:

That was a big boy wreck right there. Amazing. The good stuff. Whole ‘lotta torn up race cars. Is that the first ’Big One' we've ever gotten outside of Daytona or ‘Dega?

I know this wasn't the first race at Atlanta after the repave, but I don't remember a huge wreck like that. Wild.

PS: does anyone care about the in-season challenge? I just don't, but I'm also not a March Madness bracket guy, either. I certainly don't mind the idea behind it, but it just didn't move my needle at all the other night.

You know who did? Well, who always does? Dale Jr. God, was he great, or what? Is he the best analyst in NASCAR history? This wasn't even supposed to be part of today's program, but it just hit me as I'm re-watching all the clips from Saturday night.

The best part about listening to Junior during a plate-race (it's a plate race, TNT, quit calling it a "drafting track")? You don't know whether one car has simply spun out, or if the entire field is currently on fire and they're calling in hospice for someone.

His scream is the same each time. Magical.

Hilarious. Gets me every time. Thank GOD he went from Prime to TNT.

Two more on the way out – and I'll be quick, because we're at 1,000 words now and, frankly, that's too many for a final Monday in June.

First? Let's check in with the fellas over at Bowman Gray:

We got headlocks, we've got birds, we've got Ric Flair chops. Doesn't matter if it's a female or male, they're at it tooth and nail.

Amen, brother! That's the Madhouse for you! Now, let's compare that to this ALPHA fight down in the Xfinity (Busch) series on Friday night:

Good God, Austin. Grow a pair and at least try to act like you mean what you're saying. Nobody believes a "flip me off again, motherf--ker" threat when you whisper it.

He might as well be driving the Ally car next week!

OK, that's it for today. Great work, everyone. Thank you, Atlanta. It was an absolute pleasure.

Take us to Chicago (with a bullet-proof vest on!), Natalie: