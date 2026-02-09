NASCAR Fans Rip Bubba Wallace For Bad Bunny Comment, Driver Vows To 'Kick His Ass,' & Iffy Daytona 500 Weather

Also, is this Daytona 500 ad better than any commercial you saw last night?

Hey, wake up! It's finally Super Bowl week!

No, whatever that nonsense was last night doesn't count. What a SNOOZER! Between the suckfest on the field, and the blowfest off of it from the LIBS as Bad Bunny gave America the world's worst Spanish lesson, I'd wager to say that was maybe the worst Super Bowl … ever? Gotta be up there.

So, yes. Thank GOD it's over. Time to move on to the main event.

An event where we sing our songs in English, and we only have one flag on the field (well, two if you count the Trump flags in the infield). An event where the winner will NOT be decided in the third quarter. Maybe not even the fourth. We almost always have overtime in this one.

An event where Busch Light is on draft. That's right. On. Draft.

NASCAR's biggest day – the Daytona 500 – is HERE. It's time. The Clash is over. They might still be wrecking in Winston-Salem, but it's over. Ryan Preece won. Whoopty-doo. All eyes on the 500.

Let's get it.

We're gonna talk about the Clash today, because that was … something. Maybe count the caution laps next year, NASCAR.

We're also gonna look ahead to Daytona (duh), check in with Bubba Wallace (he's off to a great start this year with the fans!) and maybe end the day with a WAG or three. We'll see.

Four tires, enough fuel to get us from snowy Carolina to sunny Florida (for now, do NOT look at the potential forecast for Sunday) and maybe some new Bad Bunny CDs for Bubba … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘I Promise You That NASCAR’s Super Bowl Will Be Better Than The NFL One' edition – is LIVE!

Let's cleanse ourselves of that awful Super Bowl with this Daytona 500 commercial

I don't want to spend all day crapping on the Super Bowl. I don't. I love the NFL. That being said … this was an AWFUL week for the NFL.

The Bad Bunny stuff (we'll get to it). The politics. The drama. It was all bad. And then the game, which lacked any hype to begin with, STUNK. It went exactly how most of us thought. It was a clunker. Not a great week.

I feel like NASCAR has some real momentum here. They're coming into a new season and it feels like a reset from top to bottom. Steve Phelps is OUT, which automatically means the sport is less woke. Great start.

We've got a new playoff system. Hell, they've ditched the term "playoff" altogether. We're back to, ‘THE CHASE,' now. People seem to be on board with it. Another small win.

And now we go to Daytona on the heels of a Clash that wasn't the greatest race ever, but at least NASCAR got it in … right? Eh. Maybe. We'll get to it.

But first, let's get ready for Daytona:

Bubba Wallace is ready to roll!

I give NASCAR a lot of crap. Frankly, I'm stunned they're allowing me back into Daytona this week after the offseason of hell I gave them.

Credit where it's due, though – this was a good commercial. Hot girls? Check. Fast cars? Check? American flags? Check. Any Spanish? Negativo!

Take notes, Goodell!

Now, let's check in with Bubba Wallace, who was front and center in that ad. Quick, show of hands: who thought Bubba Wallace would ENJOY last night's halftime show?!

1, 2, 3 … yep, that's everyone. You're all correct!

The Clash was a mess, but at least Daniel Suarez had fun

I could go on and on. Weird that Bubba and NASCAR fans did NOT see eye to eye on the halftime show. I thought Bad Bunny would be the one who brought them together. Sad.

Look, of course Bubba was gonna like it. Come on. And, of course, NASCAR fans were going to hate it. Again, come on. That was about as predictable an outcome as humanly possible.

Could you imagine a Bad Bunny-esque pre-race concert at Daytona this weekend? My God. I'd honestly love to see that, just for the #content. All hell would break loose. I honestly think people would leave.

The good news is, we get Miranda Lambert instead. Not exactly the splashiest of gets, but she'll do just fine. She's country. She can fill out a pair of shorts. She's non-polticial, for the most part. I assume she's a lib, but at least she's not an insufferable one.

Most importantly, people in AMERICA will know her songs on Sunday. It is the Great AMERICAN race, after all. They'll be in English, too. All of them. What a concept!

Now, let's check in with someone who can speak both – Daniel Suarez!

Daytona 500 weather, McCall in Miami & this is what it's all about

Get ‘em, Danny! And, better yet, get those Big Js, Julia Piquet! That’s what a good wife does. She keeps the media honest on race day. Sam Busch does it all the time. McCall Gaulding does, too.

Add Julia to that list!

That's our girl. Love the vibes to start the year. Daniel Suarez isn't taking shit after getting FIRED by Trackhouse, and Julia is out for blood. I think we're in for a special season.

As for the Clash … it was a mess, obviously. Credit to NASCAR for doing their best to get it in, but it was awful.

A 200-lap race on one of the shortest tracks in America lasted nearly four hours. There were nearly 20 cautions. Caution laps did NOT count, which, in hindsight, probably should've been changed after the 14th yellow flag.

But, NASCAR got it in. What are you gonna do? We had incredible luck with the weather all of last season. So far this year, we're 0 for 1 …

… for now:

NO!!!!!! I know predicting the weather this far out is a fool's game. Believe me, I know. But, I trust Tony. This is his backyard. He's not a fearmongerer. If he's concerned about a cold front pushing across the state when the green flag drops, I'd be concerned.

I'm concerned.

Nothing we can do about it. The good news is, the Busch Light bar does NOT close just because it's raining. Quite the opposite, in fact. I'll be there all weekend. Come say hi!

And hey … if you need a place to stay dry, do I have a DEAL for you:

Hell yes, Glenny!

"Mature single guy attending the 500 infield camping spot, beautiful new Redwood 5th wheel, looking for single woman to simply hang out with. Thank you. I will be there all week."

This is what Daytona's all about, boys and girls. You never know where you're gonna find love. Where you're gonna meet "the one."

Glenn is putting himself – and his Redwood 5th wheel – out there for Daytona 500 week. I hope he finds what he's looking for.

If I know the Daytona infield scene – and I do – and I think he's gonna be just fine. Just a hunch.

OK, take us home, McCall! And, for one last time this offseason, Larry Mac.

See y'all in Daytona.