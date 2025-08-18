NASCAR Driver Accused Of Race-Fixing, Wife Learns A New Sex Trick & The Sponsors Won't Love This Language

Also, did NASCAR just say the quiet part out loud?

Hey! We got a good NASCAR race for the first time in what felt like forever on Saturday. And, it was at Richmond – a place that has STUNK over the past decade or so.

Just when you think the sport is cooked, Goodyear provides an ass tire and BAM – we're back, baby! See how easy it was? More of that, Goodyear. More of that NASCAR. Less SVG winning by 20 seconds on a road course.

Now, fans are still pissed today … naturally. Why? You guessed it – the playoff format!

My God. The obsession this fanbase has with the playoff format all of a sudden is nuts to me. Can you guys just take a win and relax once in a while? And I don't even know who I'm talking to right now. Are my readers pissed about the format? Am I in the minority here?

I'm sure y'all will let me know at some point today, and I'm very much looking forward to it! Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.

But first, I'm going to get my two cents in, so listen up!

What else? I've got Alex Bowman screaming ‘RaCe MaNiPuLaTiOn,' Samantha Busch talking orgasms (that's right), and Austin Dillon actually winning a race! That's right, Austin Dillon!

Every year, this little f--ker just finds a way, doesn't he? Amazing.

Four tires, enough fuel to get me down the road to Daytona for Saturday's regular-season finale (about 20 miles), and approximately 1,000 tiny violins for all the salty NASCAR fans upset with this playoff format … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘Everyone Loves Austin Dillon!’ edition – is LIVE!

An … interesting … night for RCR

OK, well, not everyone! I don't know why, but that comment – while admittedly crude – made me laugh. The Earnhardt Mafia is still so strong today, some 25 years after his death. It's amazing, really.

RIP! Miss that dude.

Anyway, Dillon essentially turns into him at Richmond. It's incredible. The guy stinks all year. Doesn't even SNIFF a win. And then they go to Richmond, and Austin looks like something out of a video game.

Did you know that two out of his six career Cup wins have come at Richmond? He probably should've won there three times, too, if we're being honest. The guy just loves Virginia's capital city. To each their own, I reckon.

Anyway, turns out Austin did it all with a broke rib! And they say NASCAR drivers ain't athletes. Hogwash. This would've ended seasons in the NFL:

That's called being a man, Libs. And not the fake woman-man. A real one! You wanna race the No. 3 car? Fine. Have at it. But pal, your ass better not miss time because of a broken rib.

Good on Austin Dillon. This was a big test for him, and he passed. He may have a future in this sport after all.

Now, you know who also may have shattered a couple ribs on Saturday? Chase Elliott.

Thanks, Kyle!

Come on, Alex

First off, shoutout to HBO Max for the weekly in-car cameras. It's the best addition to a NASCAR broadcast in a long time.

Less Leigh Diffey, more in-car cams! Relax, Libs. I'm kidding. (Not really).

Anyway, William Byron seemed thrilled with the wreck. Christian school Liberty must've LOVED that language. They'll probably include it in their next alumini newsletter!

For what it's worth … I don't put this wreck on Kyle Busch. I don't. Now, I think he's mailed it in this year (and last), but I don't think he just shoved his nose up Chase Briscoe's ass for no reason. Who would?

To me, this is on Kyle Larson – who has also quietly been ass all summer. What's going on there? He sort of sucks.

Larson cut Briscoe off going into the corner, Briscoe had to brake-check, and Rowdy had nowhere to go. When you get stacked up on a short track, this is what happens. There's just not enough real estate. The math doesn't work.

It also didn't work for Alex Bowman, either! Too little, too late, Alex!

More bitching, Sam Busch & where they stand going into Daytona!

Come on, Alex. God, I hate when drivers scream race manipulation! It's not race manipulation. It's A) a teammate helping out another teammate, and B) … see A!

IF you can't pass SVG on an oval, that's on you, pal. Not SVG. You. He stinks. Pass his ass, or punt his ass. Quit whining.

Same with the teammate stuff. If you don't like Jesse Love blocking you to help Austin Dillon stretch out his lead, then pass him … or PUNT him. Seriously. Start beating some ass, or quit whining.

And Bowman should've punted him, by the way, because he desperately needed to win this race. Take a look at the standings now going into Daytona:

Yikes. Tyler Reddick and Bowman ain't that far away from missing the playoffs. Seriously. They're a wreck and a first-time-winner away from missing the postseason.

Good thing that stuff never happens at Daytona!

Of course, no matter how good Saturday's finale is – and it'll be good – it won't matter to a section of NASCAR fans who have decided to use the summer months to launch a crusade against the playoff format:

So, that tweet is going viral right now because fans – and Denny, clearly – are pissed at Mamba Smith for essentially saying the quiet part out loud.

Mamba, for those who don't know (and that's most of you), is basically a paid influencer by NASCAR. He calls himself the NASCAR hype man. Seriously. I don't agree with his comment, but I do think all the bitching and moaning about a playoff format that's been in place for a decade now is a bit much.

Yes, the point is to crown the best driver, Mamba. Dummy. It's literally called the Driver's Championship. There's also an Owner's Championship. Did you know? There's a difference.

That being said, I do agree that all the complaining is a bit much at this point. The shills who want NASCAR to go back to the old format? That ain't happening. It's not. Could they tweak it? Sure. I'd maybe expand the final round so you don't get a one-race winner.

But to blow the whole thing up? Come on. Don't be silly. Also, though, don't be dumb like Mamba. Tricky slope!

OK, couple quickies on the way out … well, just two, really. And they're both girls!

First? Sam Busch talking the Big O!

Yes! That's the NASCAR WAG #content we need right now. Give us more sleep orgasm talk, Sam! All of my suburban mom readers will LOVE it.

Sure, it didn't help Kyle on Saturday, but perhaps it'll help him conquer Daytona once and for all this weekend? Stay tuned!

OK, that's it for today. Out of respect for Austin Dillon, here's his wife, Whitney, on the way out.

Take us to 'Tony, Whit!