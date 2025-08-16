NASCAR Wife Samantha Busch: Here's How To Orgasm In Your Sleep

NASCAR wife Samantha Busch is ready to experience the Big O in the middle of an REM cycle. And if that doesn't help steer the ratings back in the right direction, I don't know what will.

Busch, the wife of two-time champ Kyle Busch, is an OutKick star – for obvious reasons. She's hot. She pumps out fire Instagram #content. She doesn't beat around the bush, pun of course intended.

She also recently started her own podcast, aptly titled Certified Oversharer. Sam has a variety of guests each week, from doctors, to fellow NASCAR WAGs. It ain't New Heights. It's better.

This week, Busch welcomed in Dr. Marley Quinn to discuss anything and everything under the sun. Raw milk. Hormone health. Parasite cleanses. You know, typical MAHA stuff.

Around 20 minutes in, however, the conversation took a turn not even the wife of two-time NASCAR champ could handle: dream orgasms.

And just like that, suburban moms across America were intrigued:

Samantha Busch has NASCAR wives on edge

Who knew?! This is what MAHA moms have been hiding from the world. This is why they hate western medicine. Samantha Busch is out here spilling dirty little secrets, and now the holistic industry is about to explode.

This is how you take down Big Pharma, boys and girls. You find an all-natural supplement that gives you mid-sleep orgasms, and it's game over. Wave the white flag. It's donezo.

Love the look on Sam's face here, too. She's all in. Kyle Busch hasn't won a race in nearly three years. Don't be surprised if that ends here pretty soon. Happy wife, happy life. Looks like Sam is about to dive into the world of dream orgasms, and I think Richard Childress Racing will be the biggest beneficiary.

And it's great news for Kyle, too. He needs a win over these next two races to get into the playoffs. The fellas are in Richmond tonight, and then Daytona next week. He's got two races to figure it out. Something tells me he will.

Just a hunch.

Anyway, for anyone interested, here's Sam's full conversation with Dr. Marley. The Big O show starts around the 25-minute mark.