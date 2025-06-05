NASCAR Caught Trying To Sneak 'Pride Month' Support Past Fans In Bizarre Way

The fellas over in the NASCAR marketing building have finally found a workaround to celebrating pride month, but also catering to a fanbase that's sick and tired of the virtue-signaling nonsense.

And, you know what? I appreciate the grind. I do. And they almost got away with it, too, if it hadn't been for those meddling internet sleuths and their stupid dog!

For those who missed it, pride month began in earnest earlier this week. Now, you didn't miss it, because how could you?! June 1st is a big day in the country for social media interns. That's where they make their money.

How much gaslighting can they fit into one post? How many posts can they pump out in one day? How many social media apps can they infiltrate?

The NFL retweeted a billion pride posts from various teams, as did the NBA. The WNBA posted about how inclusive they are. MLB did, too.

Now, NASCAR was different, as I wrote. After years of virtue-signaling out of fear of cancellation, NASCAR didn't post anything about pride month on Sunday. Not on Twitter. Not on Instagram. Not on TikTok.

Folks noticed. I noticed. It was a stark change from the past five years. Maybe it was because Sunday also happened to be a race day and NASCAR didn't want to deal with the headache? Maybe it was because they've very clearly been leaning back to the right over the past year?

Maybe, though, it was also because … they had an ace in the hole?

LinkedIn!

NASCAR caught in the act!

Hilarious. Thanks for finding that, Tugcheese McDickFart! Good looks.

And yes, I went and looked at NASCAR's odd LinkedIn account myself. It's real. It's there. No, I don't know why NASCAR has a LinkedIn account. Don't ask.

Anyway, what a MOVE here by those savvy vets in the big glass building across from Daytona International Speedway. Let's have some cake and eat it, too.

Look, I don't care if you're gay or not. I don't. Do what you gotta do. My point with the nonsense that is ‘pride month’ is this: Celebrate all you want, just stop shoving it down our throats. Please, for the love of God, enough.

And it's all fake, by the way. Like most insufferable lefty movements, this one is fake, too.

You think the NFL or MLB thinks about how much they love gay people all year long? Of course not! They don't! But, because someone invented something called ‘pride month’ out of thin air years ago, they decided to gaslight their asses off once a year just so the mob doesn't attack them for it.

NASCAR started getting really progressive during the George Floyd nonsense, and it's been downhill ever since. At one point, they started selling a gay line of clothing in their online store called "YAAASCAR." Seriously. Again, hilarious.

I'm sure all the 87-year-old mamaws LOVE wearing their YAAASCAR shirts on their back porch with a cup of coffee and the newspaper.

Again, they've seemed to backtrack quite a bit over the past year with multiple Trump appearances at the track, a Riley Gaines invocation, and a Pete Hegseth cameo a few weeks ago.

But now? They're right back to the weird catering to the mob … sort of. What's the point of posting your one and only pride month post to … LinkedIn?

Either go all in, or just stay out of it completely. Half-measures are the WORST. Either be super gaslightey, or be normal. You can't just act normal on Twitter and Instagram, but then sneak in a pride post on LinkenIn so all the prospective workers out there see how progressive you are.

If you want to check a box, then check the box. Go for it. But don't try to hide it!

Frankly, it just further proves my point about this nonsense – these sports leagues that try and shove it down our throats once a year? They do not CARE. They just want to appear hip and cool and progressive, so the Gen-Zers don't cancel them.

But deep down? It's all just box-checking. That's it.

We love pride month! But only on LinkedIn, where none of our fans will hopefully see it, but also, maybe a purple-haired Lib from San Francisco will come work for us so we can show how diverse we are!

OK. Good try.

The internet is undefeated, fellas. You were NEVER getting away with this.

Oh well. Maybe next year.