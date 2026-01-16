The Most Objectively Hilarious Transfer Portal Commitments (So Far)

Some are funny, and some are so funny they become sad.

With the transfer portal for college football set to close up shop tonight at midnight, I thought it would be fun to look back on some of the chaos of the last two weeks.

You all know how I feel about the portal at this point, and while the NCAA did make the right move in having only one transfer portal window to help tamp down the free flow of athletes throughout the year, the fact that this year's transfer portal was open for only two weeks made for some insane movement.

And with that feverish two-week period came some of the funniest transfer commitment graphics to ever grace the internet.

In order to truly appreciate how hilarious these commitments are, some context is needed, and luckily for you, I am here to provide just that.

So, without any further ado, let's all have a few laughs.

Walker Howard - QB (Ole Miss)

Ah, look who comes crawling back!

I always love it when a kid goes back to a school he was enrolled at before, it reeks of "don't know what you got ‘til it’s gone."

This one is especially funny, though, if you notice the school Howard started at.

Walker Howard was a class of 2022 prospect out of high school, which means he should be preparing to enter the job market rather than the portal, but it also means he was one of former LSU coach Brian Kelly's first big commits.

It also means he was one of the infamous "360 dance cam video" commits.

"Got my coach!"

You sure did, Walker! One of them, anyway.

Demond Williams - QB (Washington)

This one may not seem that funny on the surface, but the backstory makes it an absolute knee-slapper.

If you need a refresher, you can check out Trey Wallace's piece on the Demond Williams transfer saga, but suffice it to say, it's going to be like a year-long edition of the most awkward Thanksgiving dinner when Washington's signal caller steps back on campus.

And after all the drama surrounding him, he gets a nice little social media graphic like nothing ever happened; just like all the other high-profile quarterbacks in the portal.

How neat!

Dylan Raiola - QB (Oregon)

I swear, everything this kid does is a meme at this point.

For those who are unaware, Dylan Raiola was a five-star quarterback in the class of 2024 and originally committed to Nebraska.

While there, it became quite apparent that he looked up to Kansas City star QB, Patrick Mahomes.

I'm sorry, did I say "look up to?" I meant to say "idolized to an unhealthy extent."

Raiola copied everything Mahomes did, down to his mannerisms, haircut, and even pregame stretching routine.

The reason this commitment is so hysterical is because of a video that went viral of Mahomes decked out in Oregon gear.

After that video was released, the prevailing theory (jokingly) was that Railoa would be a Duck.

He wouldn't actually commit to a bit THIS much, would he?

Well, we all got our answer, and it's either a freaky coincidence, or Dylan Raiola is the greatest method actor since Daniel Day Lewis.

TJ Finley - QB (Incarnate Word)

Finally, the coup de grâce!

This commitment needs no backstory, one need only look at that commit graphic. But if you feel so inclined, check out this story I wrote about Finley before he even committed to his SEVENTH school.

I don't know whether I should laugh or openly weep for the future of college football, but this kid is going to play for more teams than a 15-year NFL veteran.

Everything that is wrong with the transfer portal and redshirt rules can be summed up by this TJ Finley transfer graphic, so I don't even know if I would call this a "haha" funny entry to my list.

Regardless, in a "gallows humor, end-stage sickness" sort of funny, I suppose I had to put my guy TJ in this spot.