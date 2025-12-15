Dylan Raiola Has The Opportunity To Do The Funniest Thing Ever

If he could transfer to the Chiefs he probably would

As Trey Wallace reported earlier, DJ Lagway's transfer from Florida could be just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to impactful players hitting the portal.

While Lagway didn't set the world on fire in his two years in Gainesville, the potential was there for the former five-star signal caller and will all but guarantee that a program pays top dollar to secure his services.

Another five-star quarterback from Lagway's recruiting class hit the portal just hours after the Gators' QB, and he is likely to demand a pretty penny in the future as well.

With Raiola taking his talents elsewhere, the top three high school signal callers from the class of 2024 have now transferred at least once (Lagway, Raiola, and Ohio State's Julian Sayin from Alabama last year).

While it isn't known where the now-former Nebraska quarterback will end up, the internet is already pretty convinced they have his destination pegged.

Just so everyone is aware, there is a reason Raiola is rumored to be a Red Raider (at least according to troll accounts on X).

For the uninitiated, Dylan Raiola is, to put it lightly and fairly, cosplaying as Kansas City Chiefs gunslinger, Patrick Mahomes.

Everything from his mannerisms, to his accessories, and even down to his haircut are "inspired" by Mahomes, so much so that he even copies the three-time Super Bowl champ's pregame stretch routine.

It's pretty creepy, all things considered, but Raiola transferring to Mahomes' alma mater out in Lubbock would just complete his strange Face Off fantasy.

Logistically, it could happen, too.

Texas Tech has made it very clear in the past that they are not afraid to throw massive amounts of money around in the transfer portal.

The Red Raiders had one of the most expensive rosters in the country this season, and the proof is in the pudding whether it worked, as Texas Tech was rewarded with a Big 12 championship and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff for their efforts.

However, I don't know if Raiola would fit the profile of someone who commands that kind of NIL cheddar.

He was an improved product this season when compared to his freshman year, but 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions doesn't scream "multi-million dollar deal" to me.

Regardless, Raiola has a chance to really lean into the perceived Mahomes obsession and go to a great program in the process, so if the Red Raiders come calling, I doubt he sends them to voicemail.

If only there were a way for him to transfer to the NFL, because the Chiefs could really use a quarterback.