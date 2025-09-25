NFL Week 4 Most Interesting Games: Slam Guinness, Battle Of Unbeatens, Wrecks, Dart Debut, Toilet Bowls

Two games feature winless teams facing each other while struggling Ravens and Chiefs face off

Week Four of the NFL season is offering us a buffet of engaging games, many of which have nothing to do with success.

The NFL currently has six winless teams, but that number should fall because we've got two games between winless teams this week. So maybe two of those struggling squads can eke out a victory somehow – unless everyone face plants with a tie that settles nothing.

Anyway, we've got those two Toilet Bowls, we've got the Guinness Bowl in Ireland, a battle of undefeated teams in Florida, and a fight for relevance between the Chiefs and Ravens.

Here are Outkick's most interesting NFL games of Week 4:

Rodgers Will Down A Few Guinness

Let's begin at the beginning, shall we?

Vikings (2-1) vs. Steelers (2-1) in Dublin: We don't care about the matchup and how Carson Wentz has a chance to play well again and maybe wrestle the Vikes' starting QB job away from J.J. McCarthy. What we care about is the game starts at 9:30 a.m. (ET) and that means NFL games on Sunday will run morning, noon and night. Also, this one gives us a chance to hear things like this from Aaron Rodgers: "Guinness on tap is my favorite beer in the world, and I don't really drink beer."

Want a really nutty idea? Combine the two things that make this game great and start slamming Guinness beers at 9:30 a.m. – at home, of course.

Eagles Are Hot, But Not This Hot

Eagles (3-0) at Buccaneers (3-0): They've played each other three times the past two seasons and the Bucs have won twice, including a Jan. 2024 playoff game. But despite the teams knowing each other, coach Nick Sirianni still knows nothing about Florida. He's taking his team south one day earlier than normal – on Friday. Why?

"…We studied some things in the offseason with the heat and everything like that," Sirianni said. "Get out there a day earlier to acclimate …"

Nick, no one acclimates to Florida's third ring of hell heat and humidity in one extra day. One extra year maybe, but not one day.

Last week when the Jets visited Tampa Bay, the temperature on the field reached 120 degrees (F).

The forecast for Sunday is 90 degrees (F) with a relative humidity of 72 percent. That means it will feel like it's 107 degrees (F).

Packers (2-1) at Cowboys (1-2): Micah Parsons revenge game is coming. That's all I got to say about that one.

Avert Your Eyes Games You'll Watch

Saints (0-3) at Bills (3-0): Is it going to be a good game? Not likely. It's probably going to be some sort of blowout. But this game is on this list for the same reason as some of you scoundrels rubberneck when you see a car flipped upside down on the opposite-bound lane of a highway.

People are interested in wrecks.

Chargers (3-0) at Giants (0-3): This one also has the potential to be a wreck, but that isn't the reason it's on here. The reason is we want to see what Jaxson Dart does.

Look, the current Giants administration got rid of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones and both are stars for undefeated teams while the Giants are winless. The Giants badly need Dart to change that conversation by playing well.

Ravens (1-2) at Chiefs (1-2): Both these teams had Super Bowl aspirations when the season began, but now both are wondering what went wrong? Neither has beaten a winning team.

The Ravens have lost two games even though quarterback Lamar Jackson has recorded at least two touchdown passes, no interceptions and a passer rating of 125-or-higher in each of his three games this season. Kinda suggests the defense has been trash.

It could be desperation time for the loser.

Two Games Matching Winless Teams

Then we have the Toilet Bowls:

Titans (0-3) versus Texans (0-3): The Texans are well down the road to ruining a good quarterback because the front office hasn't gotten C.J. Stroud respectable pass protection, and he's regressed the past two years. And, meanwhile, the Titans have begun the job of ruining rookie first round pick Cam Ward in earnest – and last week's debacle against the Colts was Exhibit A.

Jets (0-3) at Dolphins (0-3) MNF: The Dolphins are rolling out some fancy new uniforms for this one and their media, desperate for clicks and social media attention as the fan base revolts, are trying to remind folks of the 1994 Fake Spike game in which Dan Marino faked a spike and instead threw a TD pass to win the game. The Jets cornerback who fell for the trickery was Aaron Glenn, now the Jets coach.

All that is interesting (not really), but how about one of you just win a football game, for goodness’ sake?