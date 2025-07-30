WNBA CHAOS: Los Angeles Sparks Mascot Wiped Out By Backflipping Performer

It's a comedy of WNBA errors.

Sparky the Dog, the LA Sparks mascot, got absolutely leveled during a halftime show Tuesday night, stealing the spotlight in an already wild WNBA evening.

The Las Vegas Aces visited Los Angeles to face the Sparks, who welcomed back star Cameron Brink from an ACL rehab.

The mascot was minding his business during the halftime show until a backflipping performer launched into him, nearly giving the poor guy CTE.

The performer speared Sparky in the eyes with both feet and sent the dog flying on his back.

LA gave an injury update after replaying the moment on their Jumbotron. Sparky was back in action, now wearing a Band-Aid, and hardly slowed down by the powerful backflip to the face.

The Sparks were also off their game, taking a 14-point deficit into the break.

To keep the ratings up in Caitlin Clark's injury absence, the WNBA is opting for pure chaos as its product, and after a few days, it's turning out to be a winning formula.

On the same night as the wiped-out Sparks mascot, WNBA fans also got the flying green dildo during the Dream/Valkyries game. Days before, a game was stopped after a WNBA player lost her weave.

Sports fans are getting hooked on the WNBA, tuning in for the solid play and the vibe that feels like a Ringling Bros. show, ready to pop off with some wild moments any second.

Speedy recoveries, Big Dog.

