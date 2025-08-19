MLB Punishes Victor Robles After Tossing A Baseball Bat At Opponent

Situation goes from bad to worse for Victor Robles.

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles hits another wall of disappointment in a headache of a season.

MLB has suspended Robles 10 games at the Major League level after he tossed his bat toward an opposing pitcher during a Triple-A rehab game. Robles will start his suspension once Seattle calls him up.

The incident unfolded Aug. 17, playing for Triple-A Tacoma, when Aviators pitcher Joey Estes drilled Robles for the second time in the game.

It marked Robles’ third hit-by-pitch in just five rehab appearances, and he finally snapped, throwing his bat at the mound before being ejected.

Robles released an apology hours after the incident, voicing his frustrations with his rehab process and mentioning the death of his mother as an ongoing obstacle.

Robles is appealing the suspension, hoping to reduce the punishment and avoid further delays to his return to Seattle.

The suspension compounds the major injury in April that left Robles sidelined for months. Against the Giants at Oracle Park on April 6, Robles sprinted for a highlight-reel catch in foul territory. Instead, the play ended painfully. Robles collided headfirst into the protective netting, bending backward awkwardly.

Robles held onto the ball, but the impact caused a dislocated left shoulder and a minor fracture. The injury was expected to keep him out around 12 weeks, with six weeks of healing and another six weeks of rehab.

Now, the suspension only extends the timeline for when Robles might rejoin the Mariners.

What started as a season-defining defensive highlight has spiraled into months of rehab, frustration, and now a league-issued punishment.

