Mariners OF Victor Robles Endures Brutal Collision To Make Early Catch Of The Year

Prepare to be amazed by Victor Robles.

You might not know of Robles. He’s a solid but not widely-known outfielder for the Seattle Mariners who hasn’t made a ton of headlines in the league (he did win a World Series, though, in 2019 ). But Sunday, he guaranteed that he's going to be on every defensive highlight reel for the next decade at least.

In a tie game in the bottom of the ninth against the San Francisco Giants, catcher Patrick Bailey lofted a fly ball deep into foul territory on the right field line.

Most people would not be able to make this catch, but Robles found a way to run what seemed like a mile and somehow make the play.

Oh, one more thing. Come for the catch, stay for the insane collision he endured to make the catch.

Are you freaking kidding me?! I’ve seen football tackles that were less violent than that collision - and he still held on to the dang ball!

Here’s the play again in slow motion.

This dude covered 113 feet to make the catch. Not only that, but he ran into the meeting so hard that both the lenses in his glasses popped out. No wonder the announcers said this was one of the most impressive catches ever made in Oracle Park.

Unsurprisingly, he was also carted off the field after sustaining a shoulder injury. But that pain is temporary, the glory of that play is forever.

Sadly, the Mariners lost the game 5-4 on the very next batter. But one thing is for certain: the loss didn’t happen because of anything Robles did.