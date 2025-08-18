Seattle Mariners' Victor Robles Loses Cool, Launches Bat After Hit-by-Pitch

Don't get on Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles' bad side, or he'll snap and fling a baseball bat in your direction.

The 28-year-old is rehabbing and played Sunday with the Mariners' Triple-A Tacoma affiliate against the Las Vegas Aviators.

Facing right-handed pitcher Joey Estes in the third inning, Robles was hit by a pitch and reacted by throwing his bat at Estes.

Robles was thrown out of the game shortly after tossing his bat, though he had more tricks up his sleeve. He blew off more steam by dumping a box of snacks from the dugout onto the field.

In fairness, Robles' frustrations could have stemmed from Sunday’s incident being the third time he was hit by a pitch in Triple-A action this week.

Estes previously plunked Robles in a matchup on Tuesday, when two pitches hit Robles in total.

The Major Leaguer issued a lengthy apology on his Instagram Stories late Sunday, explaining that the blown fuse was also due to dealing with the death of his mother.

"I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for my recent reaction on the field. I let my frustration get the best of me, and I understand how that may have affected not just the game, but the energy and respect we all work so hard to maintain.

"Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging. Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I’ve been doing my best to hold it together. That’s not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I’m coming from.

"Getting hit 5 times in 15 at-bats added to that pressure, and I reacted in a way I’m not proud of. This game means the world to me, and so do the people who play it. I respect every one of you, my teammates, the opposing players, and everyone in this league.

"I’m committed to being better, not just as a player, but as a teammate and competitor. I appreciate your understanding, and I’m grateful to be back on the field doing what I love."

Sunday's tantrum surely ranks among the all-time fireworks seen in the minor leagues.

The Mariners outfielder has been rehabbing since injuring his shoulder in April and will likely face discipline from the league.

Robles joined the Mariners in 2024 after playing with the Nationals from 2017 to 2023. Fortunately, Robles' aim proved worse than Estes’, and no one was hurt in the tirade.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela