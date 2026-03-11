MLB Caught Red-Handed Trying To Scrub Full DeRosa Video, Which Is Somehow Worse Than The Original

The full video is somehow worse, which is impressive.

Something STINKS in the world of Major League Baseball today, and it ain't the dirty clothes hamper at the team hotel from last night's embarrassing loss to Italy.

Don't get me wrong, that stinks, too. But I'm talking about this Mark DeRosa situation. It's sad. It makes me sad, because I genuinely like Mark DeRosa. I think he's one of the best TV guys on the planet right now. He was a good player, he's a great analyst, and, by all accounts, a genuinely good dude.

But he screwed the pooch in USA's loss to Italy on Tuesday in a way that I'm not sure I've ever seen before. For those who missed it, I wrote about it here. For those who don't want to read it, the US lost to Italy with its B-team lineup because DeRosa seemingly thought the game didn't matter.

He said as much in an interview with MLB Network earlier in the day. He thought the US had already clinched a spot in the next round of the WBC. He talked about resting guys. He DID rest guys.

And then America lost, 8-6, and is now on the cusp of elimination because DeRosa – and his staff – didn't know the tiebreaker rules.

Anyway, social media EXPLODED last night, and this morning, for obvious reasons. Internet sleuths then dug deeper and found that MLB's official website had completely scrubbed the video from its site. Gone. Poof. Just like that. Erased forever.

That was around 7 a.m. this morning. I know this, because when I tried to click on the link, it was a dead link.

About three hours later, after word started getting out, the video was magically back on the site.

Weird!

This MLB/DeRosa situation stinks

So, if you click that above link in the tweet, the full video is back. Clearly, MLB saw that it got caught, and quickly tried to cover its tracks.

And, frankly, I sort of get it, because the original clip is somehow worse. It shows that not only did Mark DeRosa not know the rules – NONE of them did!

"You guys get the emotional win yesterday, you've already kicked through to the quarterfinals," asks Matt Vasgersian. "What do we expect today?"

I mean, my goodness. What a circus. What a debacle. I don't know what's worse: DeRosa not knowing, or Matty V not knowing!

Well, scratch that. I know what's worse. DeRosa not knowing, as I wrote this morning, is probably a fireable offense. And I love DeRo. I don't like this. I don't want him to get canned. But, you just can't do that. You simply can't NOT know the rules.

DeRosa thought they had a freebie last night, sat guys like Alex Bregman and Bryce Harper, and was literally about to throw CLAYTON KERSHAW in the later innings until he opted for Mason Miller.

I would wager to say that the only reason Kershaw didn't get into the game was because someone finally figured out what was happening and told DeRosa they couldn't give up any more runs.

And now, this "dream team" faces the serious possibility of being ELIMINATED tonight if Mexico wins by scoring four or fewer runs.

Yes, the tiebreaking rules are idiotic. Clearly.

But it's Mark DeRosa's job to know them. And MLB's job to not cover it up.

Strikes 1, 2 and 3!