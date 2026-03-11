Team Italy Humiliates Team USA While DeRosa Admits He Can’t Do Tiebreaker Math

On a night built for a U.S. celebration, Italy stayed disciplined and walked out of Houston with a well-earned upset.

If anyone thought Team USA was going to cruise into the WBC knockout round purely on our All-American strength, Team Italy stormed in and gave a harsh wake-up call on Tuesday night.

In what was supposed to be a victory lap at Daikin Park, the Americans instead found themselves unprepared for the WBC spotlight, losing in an 8-6 stunner where Italy simply got the best of us.

It was a game won by a scrappy Italian roster that treated the star-studded U.S. lineup like just another group of guys. And of course, their magical espresso machine gave them added strength.

The trouble started early for the U.S. and starter Nolan McLean.

The young Mets phenom got rocked for back-to-back home runs in the second inning.

First, it was Kyle Teel with a solo shot, followed by a two-run blast from Sam Antonacci. Before the Houston crowd could even settle in, Italy had a 3-0 lead and all the momentum.

It didn’t get prettier.

Ryan Yarbrough entered the fray only to watch Italy keep swinging, and Jac Caglianone later launched a two-run bomb as the Pasians continued to stack damage on top of damage.

By the sixth inning, the wheels officially came off for the Americans.

A throwing error by Brad Keller, a sacrifice fly, and a wild pitch helped Italy pile on, building a staggering 8-0 cushion and turning the night into something nobody in red, white and blue saw coming.

Not to mention our momentarily incompetent skip taking Tuesday’s game as just an average contest.

Manager Mark DeRosa admitted after the final out that he was essentially asleep at the wheel regarding the stakes.

"I misspoke… Completely misread the calculations," DeRosa said aft the game, confirming he didn't even realize Team USA could still be eliminated during pool play.

To their credit, the Americans made it interesting late.

Pete Crow-Armstrong put the team on his back, launching two home runs and driving in four to spearhead a late-inning surge. Gunnar Henderson added a solo shot of his own, suddenly making it a ballgame again and forcing Italy to actually sweat this thing out.

But when it mattered most, the Italian bullpen finished the job.

With the pressure peaking in the bottom of the ninth and the heart of the order looming, Greg Weissert didn’t flinch: striking out Henderson and then Aaron Judge to seal it.

Worst of all … Tuesday's loss leaves Team USA in a precarious "wait and see" mode.

With a 3-1 record in Pool B, their fate now rests in the hands of the very team that just beat them.

If Italy defeats Mexico on Wednesday, the U.S. advances. If Mexico beats Italy, Pool B ends in a three-way tie and the Americans are forced into the nightmare of tiebreaker mathematics.

On a night built for a U.S. celebration, Italy stayed disciplined and walked out of Houston with a well-earned upset.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela