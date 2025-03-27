MLB App Doesn't Work - On Opening Day Of All Days - And Fans Are LIVID

Major League Baseball and its MLBTV app had ONE JOB for Opening Day, and blew it entirely.

All across social media on Thursday afternoon, baseball fans who had been waiting months, or like me, a couple of days since my NCAA March Madness bracket was busted, for the start of baseball season, quickly found themselves game-less when they clicked their MLBTV app as not one of the streams was working!

MLBTV APP PICKS WORST DAY EVER DUE TO NOT WORK

We're talking about people that both used a free trial or paid the full $160 for the season - nobody was seeing any baseball. Not only could they not watch the game, they couldn't even listen to the game either, as after a couple seconds of elevator music, the app would stop loading. Others reported just getting error messages over and over.

Hey, it's not like MLB had ALL OFF SEASON to figure this out.

Honestly, this may be worse than the Netflix debacle with the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight. At least that was the streaming service's first venture in a live sporting event with unprecedented demand. This is literally MLB's very own streaming app. Did MLB not try a couple runs during spring training? Maybe a couple mock drills considering everyone has known for months now that March 27 was Opening Day?

The fact that this has now been going on for over an hour and is still not fixed is absolutely wild and a straight-up disaster - and that's coming from a Yankees fan who already lost Gerrit Cole this season.

WERE YOU TRYING TO USE THE MLBTV APP FOR TODAY'S GAMES? TWEET ME YOUR EXPERIENCE: @TheGunzShow