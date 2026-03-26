The San Francisco Giants' 9-9-9 Challenge Offering Has A Gigantic Flaw

When is nine beers not nine beers? When it's one beer

The MLB season has arrived, which means across this great nation, thousands of people will be fasting in preparation for the endurance test that is the 9-9-9 challenge: nine hot dogs, nine beers and nine innings.

Of course, MLB teams and concession companies have jumped on this bandwagon, offering kits to help fans take on the challenge, but many have seemingly missed the point by offering small hot dogs and thimbles of beer.

Now, the San Francisco Giants would like us to hold their beer so they can show us just how bad these kits are.

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The team has a 9-9-9 kit that looks a lot like the one the New York Mets are offering. Maybe it's the camera lens or some sort of trick of the light, but the Giants' version looks like it at least comes with 9 human-sized hot dogs.

However, I was under the impression that each of those small beers was filled with draft beer, but at least in San Francisco, that's not the case.

While the $55 price tag isn't awful, all they give you is one 24 oz. brewski and make you dish it out, which, as the folks at SFGate showed us, doesn't even allow you to properly fill up all nine of the cups.

First of all, on what planet is one tall boy a challenge of any kind?

Yeah, I know that eating nine dogs is a bit of a mountain to climb for us, non-Joey Chestnut mere mortals, but it's doable, especially if you're not filling your stomach with one full beer every inning.

That is the challenge.

I think there's a big liability thing here where teams are afraid to hand fans nine real-deal beers in one go.

I get that, but then maybe sit this one out.

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It's time for everyone to stop feeling like they have to jump on every single trend, challenge, or fad that comes along, because that instantly kills the fun.

Remember how fun it was to goof on the McDonald's CEO for about 36 hours until every CEO of a fast food chain from Arby's to Zaxby's was doing videos of their own?

It killed all the fun.

I just don't want to see the same happen to the great American grassroots gastronomic feat that is the 9-9-9 challenge, sanitized by "The Man," maaaaaaaan.