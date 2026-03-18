Mets Humiliated After Botching 9-9-9 Challenge With The Tiniest Portions Possible

Completing this challenge will come with a MAJOR asterisk...

The 9-9-9 challenge has revolutionized the sport of baseball with its simplicity and the fact that it gives you something to do if the infield products stray into Dullsville.

The rules are simple: crush nine hot dogs and nine beers in nine innings.

So, it's no surprise that teams have been trying to get on the bandwagon, which is exactly what the New York Mets are doing.

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And, in typical Mets fashion, they have completely fumbled the bag.

The team shared a photo of their 9-9-9 challenge starter set, and I want you to see if you notice anything about it.

Are those f--king hors d'oeuvres?!

They got the "9-9-9" figured out with nine mini hot dogs and nine Dixie cups of beer, but they overlooked the "challenge" part.

Downing nine full-size dogs and nine standard-sized stadium beers is an incredible feat. While the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is a sprint, the 9-9-9 challenge is an endurance race that requires strategy, intestinal fortitude, and a high degree of alcohol tolerance.

But what the Mets are trying to sell you sure looks to my trained eye to be nine cocktail weenies and nine shot glasses of beer.

That's not a challenge, that's an afternoon snack.

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By my math, that amounts to about 4.5 real dogs and probably the same number of beers.

However, I wouldn't be shocked, given that we live in the Golden Age of Shrinkflation, if they were even smaller.

Four dogs and change plus a little over four beers? I don't think I know anyone who isn't a vegan or a teetotaler who couldn't do that.

So, just know that if you down one of these 9-9-9 kits at Citi Field, you're really going to embarrass yourself if you try to brag to your buddies.