Augusta GreenJackets Unleash Brisket Brownie Creation That Feels Like Food Anarchy

Kill it with fire... but let me take a bite first

I love everything about BBQ, and if you ask most people, the King of BBQ meats is brisket. It requires some know-how to do right, but when you get a perfect piece of brisket, there's hardly anything better.

Personally, I can't think of any reason or situation where brisket isn't an upgrade, but I've encountered one that I had never considered: what happens when you sprinkle a little brisket on top of a brownie?

Anarchy.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

That's what happens. Pure and simple.

The Augusta GreenJackets — single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves — are introducing something simply called "The Brisket Brownie."

It may take a couple of seconds to get all the synapses in your brain firing the way they're supposed to after you see that.

But, no, your eyes do not deceive you. That is a brownie that is topped with chopped brisket, caramel sauce, and bacon.

Now, I think we all know what they're going for here, and that is something that lands squarely within the sweet-and-salty flavor matrix.

Mission. Accomplished.

But at what point is it too much?

I mean, brisket and bacon can bring it on the salt front to the point where you start reaching for Pedialyte. Meanwhile, brownies and caramel bring enough sweetness to the party to give your dentist night sweats.

READ: DRIVE-THRU PENALTY BOXES, A CERTAIN CHAIN'S REFUSAL TO BRING BACK YELLOW NAPKINS, AND MORE FAST FOOD GRIPES

It also seems to me like we're reaching the pinnacle of the concession stand food arms race. I mean, where do we go after we start slapping smoked meats on brownies?

Do we start garnishing milkshakes with ham sandwiches?

Do we start putting slices of blueberry pie on cheeseburgers?

Do we all just accept the fact that heart disease is in all of our futures?

I don't know… but what I do know is that if given half a chance, I would absolutely cram a brisket brownie into my stupid face.

You have to. Even if just for the story.