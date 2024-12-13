Mike Tyson Says He Can't Remember The Jake Paul Fight Whatsoever

In a very troubling revelation, Mike Tyson says that he can't remember his boxing match against Jake Paul that occurred just a few weeks ago.

"I don’t remember the fight that much, I kind of blanked out a little," the 58-year-old told Fox Sports Radio this week.

"I remember coming back from the first round and Jake is doing some kind of, I don’t know what he was doing [Tyson mimics a bowing motion here as to what Paul was doing at the end] and that’s the last thing I remember," the former heavyweight boxer continued.

IRON MIKE TURNED TO RUST

Last month, the sports world tuned in to what many hoped was going to be Mike Tyson's comeback spectacle as he geared up and fought YouTuber Jake Paul. However, the fight was anything but, as Tyson got winded early, and only landed 18 punches in 8 rounds. Needless to say, Vegas had quite some laughs at many people's expense.

The fight has since been heavily criticized, but when it comes down to it - the result was what everyone deep down inside should have expected - that an elderly Mike Tyson shouldn't be anywhere near a boxing ring, something that even he is frighteningly admitting now.

TYSON SAYS HE ONLY REMEMBERS THE NEXT MORNING

When asked more about what he remembers about the fight, Tyson literally could not come up with any descriptions of what occurred. "I don’t remember it. But my body was really sore (after the fight). My chest, my stomach was really sore," Tyson continued.

He even admitted to his wife that he may have made a mistake thinking he could be his old self again.

"The day after, I woke up and said to my wife, "Why did I do that?’ I just don’t know what the hell was going on."

Despite Tyson passing multiple health and fitness tests by the Texas boxing commission, it appears that his sanctioned boxing ring return hurt him much more than anyone expected.

In the lead up to the fight, Tyson had publicly said that he was stepping back into the ring, so his children could get to see him box one more time.

One has to now wonder if it was worth it.