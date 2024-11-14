Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Final Press Conference Shows No One Has Any Idea What To Expect

Ahead of tomorrow night's highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing fight, one thing's for certain: Nobody knows anything.

Nobody knows how a 58-year-old Mike Tyson is going to look in his first sanctioned competitive fight since 2005. Will ‘Iron Mike’ continue to be ‘Iron Mike?" I’ve previously argued that you can't take the beast out of the killer instinct that Tyson has had throughout his once-dominant career. But let's be honest, Tyson isn't exactly young, despite looking better than any of us will look once we reach his age.

TYSON SAYS HE'S ‘WILLING TO DIE IN THE RING’

At one point during yesterday's final press conference before tomorrow night's fight at Jerry Jones' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Tyson became emotional when asked about why he was stepping back into the boxing ring.

"Family is everything. To my children, I'm nobody, but that night they are going to find out that their father is very special," the former Heavyweight Champion explained.

Although many people (including myself) want Tyson to win, there is the real possibility that he may lose to the much younger, 27-year-old former Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Paul however, has all the pressure in the world as he knows he cannot lose this fight to Mike Tyson or his boxing dreams will be derailed. Jake was asked multiple times about this by reporters yesterday and eventually became visibly agitated.

Everything from "Jake when are you going to fight younger boxers in your own weight class?" to "who are you going to fight next, my 107-year-old great-grandfather?" was brought up, with the person asking the latter removed from the press conference.

One of the biggest questions will be Mike Tyson's health after he had to pull out of the originally scheduled July date due to having a 2 ½-inch bleeding ulcer, not great - especially when he will be taking some gut shots from Paul tomorrow night, albeit with larger 14-ounce boxing gloves rather than the traditional 10-ounce.

"I’m blessed to be in the position I am, to be highly criticized," Paul said. "That just means I’m doing something right. No one has had a boxing career like mine. It’ll be studied and judged, but I’ve risen to the top in four years because I’ve taken risks."

Tyson believes differently. In his most animated and vocal part of yesterday's press conference, Iron Mike shouted out, "I'M NOT GONNA LOSE… DID YOU HEAR WHAT I SAID?!"

Millions of people will not only hear it, but will see if what Tyson says is true when he takes on Jake Paul tomorrow night on Netflix for free to all subscribers.

