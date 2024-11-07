Paul Finebaum Savages Oklahoma State Coach, Turns Into The Fun Police

Paul Finebaum doesn't sound like a fan of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy.

The electric coach of the Cowboys is facing criticism after he called critics of the program poor and lacking the skills to be responsible people.

Gundy's full quote, which he later apologized for, is below:

"That's what happens in college athletics. It's just on the bigger stage where people can voice their opinion, and in most cases, the people that are negative and voicing their opinion are the same one that can't pay their own bills. They're not taking care of themselves. They're not taking care of their own family. They're not taking care of their own job. But they have an obligation to speak out and complain about others because it makes them feel better. But then, in the end, when they go to bed at night, they're the same failure that they were before they said anything negative about anybody else."

Paul Finebaum rips Mike Gundy.

While I'm sure many normal people saw Gundy's quote and chuckled, Finebaum took a different approach.

He thinks Gundy is the biggest "clown in college football."

"I'm sure if I looked hard I could find somebody, but I don't think there is a bigger clown in college football than Mike Gundy. [This season] has been a mess, but I just think he's so out of touch with [who] I think are the players, that I think he needs to play for him. He's had so many great players and he's done so little with them," Finebaum said Wednesday, according to 247Sports.

Well, I certainly didn't expect to see Paul Finebaum turn into the fun police because that's what he's doing with his comments.

Mike Gundy isn't a clown. He's a content machine. Don't get it twisted. The Oklahoma State coach is a gift to college football fans.

This is the man who gave people the legendary "I'm a man!" rant. He's the one calling out snowflakes and liberalism from the podium.

Is Oklahoma State going through a brutally bad 3-6 season? Yes. Is Mike Gundy still wildly entertaining? Without a doubt.

The man's football team is struggling, and he straight up nailed his critics to a while by saying they have no money, can't pay their bills and can't take care of themselves or their families.

How can you not find that funny? It's a perfect example of why college football coaches are cut from a different cloth.

Embrace the carnage. Don't become the fun police like Paul Finebaum. Let Mike Gundy cook. It's what fans deserve. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.