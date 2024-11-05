Mike Gundy Drops Apology To 'Poor' Haters On Election Night

Oklahoma State football dropped its sixth straight loss after taking a pounding from Arizona State this weekend, and coach Mike Gundy decided to toss a match on a powder keg by calling his critics "poor."

Gundy reached a breaking point over the "negativity" piling on Oklahoma State's season.

The coach's tirade caught plenty of ears after Gundy called his critics poor.

"In most cases, the people who are negative and voicing their opinions are the same ones that can’t pay their own bills," Gundy said during his press conference this week.

"They’re not taking care of themselves, they’re not taking care of their own family."

Gundy's response to Oklahoma State's critics warned them not to poke the bear, but it was almost inevitable that the coach was due for an apology.

Whether he hit ‘Post’ on his own or with an athletic director hovering over his shoulder, Gundy needed to walk back his sharp remarks. He dropped an apology addressing his press conference comments.

"I apologize to those who my comments during Monday's media call offended," Gundy's statement on Tuesday night read. "My intent was not to offend any of our fans who have supported us and this program through the years."

Gundy chose a notably opportune moment to apologize, releasing his statement during an active presidential election, which should help bury that apology.

Gundy faces increased criticism during a difficult season, but he remains just as outspoken as ever. Fans reacting to Gundy's statement were more interested in Gundy's plan to get the Cowboys out of a funk.

One fan responded, "Don’t apologize; we just want to win. Show us on the field. "

Another said, "Hey Mike, try winning a conference game this season. Thanks."

"Just win man," a fan pleaded.

Gundy may have his critics, but the coach and former Oklahoma State quarterback is still cavalier. This will not be the last we hear from him this season.

After the Arizona State game, which the Cowboys lost 41-21, they dropped to 3-6 on the season and 0-6 in the Big 12.

