Oklahoma State Coach Drops Epic Quote About Critics Being Poor

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, once again, proved he's a content machine.

The Cowboys are currently suffering through a brutally disappointing 3-6 season. Gundy's squad doesn't have a single Big 12 win and has lost six straight.

That includes a fresh blowout loss to Arizona State this past weekend. The season has been nothing short of a disaster, but Gundy doesn't want to hear much from the poor seats.

Mike Gundy says critics can't pay their bills.

The Oklahoma State coach is known for being a quote machine. His greatest moment was the legendary "I'm a man!" rant, and there are plenty more soundbites he's gifted fans over the years. That now includes one calling out his critics for not being able to pay their bills.

Gundy said the following during his weekly press conference, according to FootballScoop:

"That's what happens in college athletics. It's just on the bigger stage where people can voice their opinion, and in most cases, the people that are negative and voicing their opinion are the same one that can't pay their own bills. They're not taking care of themselves. They're not taking care of their own family. They're not taking care of their own job. But they have an obligation to speak out and complain about others because it makes them feel better. But then, in the end, when they go to bed at night, they're the same failure that they were before they said anything negative about anybody else."

How can you not love Mike Gundy? How can you not appreciate what an incredible character he is for college football?

The Cowboys are among the worst teams in major college football. They're absolutely horrible. It's embarrassing for fans how bad the team is, given the high expectations OSU entered the season with.

Gundy's solution? Call out the loudest critics for being leeches not capable of doing anything on their own. Honestly, I don't hate it. I love the fact he's willing to get in the mud and claim people going after the program can't pay their bills.

Are you not entertained? This is the drama fans crave. You want to trash the Cowboys? Spend your time looking for a job, you poor loser.

What do you think of Gundy's remarks? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.