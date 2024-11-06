Michigan's Wink Martindale Delivers Sneaky Diss To Former Team, New York Giants

The New York Giants are having a terrible year, no matter where they look. At Michigan, former Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is taking open shots at the team's miserable 2-7 start.

Wink's defenses were more than serviceable for a Giants team that wasn't very good during his two-year tenure in East Rutherford.

By most accounts, Martindale stepped away from the organization, looking like the bigger man. Ultimately, the team dismissed some of Wink's coaches, leading to the coordinator's fiery departure from New York, with little regard for Brian Daboll's regime.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Wink was asked about his future plans to either stay in college football or the pros. While not dedicating himself to one side, Wink used the moment to chide his ex-team.

"Sure. I haven't sat down and thought about the long haul," Martindale said. "When you're 61, you just try to think about tomorrow. I'm glad that I'm here. I love the players that we have. It's obviously a different game, but it's a lot better than being in some places that are 2-7."

Sure, the Giants' defense has not fully fallen off on the coaching front since Martindale's departure.

First-year Giants DC Shane Bowen helped the defensive line score plenty of sacks early in the year. Nevertheless, the Giants still struggle to win games, which seems to amuse Wink Martindale.

From Martindale to losing Saquon Barkley to the Eagles, who's doing quite well in Philly, the Giants hemorrhaged serious talent over the offseason.

The chatter already builds on wiping the slate clean again, suggesting Brian Daboll may not last as long as the fan base hoped.

The front office is certainly in trouble, considering boss John Mara warned Giants general manager Joe Schoen that he would have trouble sleeping at night if Barkley left the Giants.

Well, Barkley's having a Pro Bowl-level season for the Giants' major rival.

"Yeah, I’d say the biggest argument Wink and I have had is who has the last piece of pizza," Brian Daboll previously said. "Got a lot of respect for Wink, and [he’s] done a good job. I’ll leave it at that."

Despite the organization's efforts to conceal Martindale's troubled connection, there is clearly still lingering tension.

