Saquon Barkley Bends Reality With Gravity-Defying Leap Over Jags Defender

Saquon Barkley hurdled a man backward on the football field. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles running back led one of his best runs yet, which featured Barkley evading several defenders and leaping over one with his back turned to the defense.

Barkley's incredible run came against the lowly Jags. During the second quarter, Barkley took a short pass that started at the line of scrimmage, with a Jaguars defender on his way to tackle Barkley.

Shaking off the initial tackle, Barkley ran into his second defender and pulled a deceiving spin move. Backpedaling after his second move, Barkley took a massive leap, with his back turned to the defender, and jumped over a diving Jacksonville defender.

As OutKick's Clay Travis put it, Barkley seemed to bend reality with his Matrix-like moves.

Barkley gained 14 yards for the Eagles, needing 6 for a first down, which further frustrated Giants fans over losing this star player to a divisional rival.

"Saquan Barkley breaking tackles like it’s an action movie," one fan posted on X.

Barkley led an insane first half against Jacksonville. At the break, Barkley accrued 16 touches for 101 total yards and two scores.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com