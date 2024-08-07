'Struggling' Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Contacted Rival DC For Help

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a regression last season. As a result, Hurts contacted a rival team's defensive coordinator to gain insights into his shortcomings.

Hurts and the Eagles had a strong start last season, going 10-1. However, they stumbled towards the end, losing 5 of their final 6 games.

With Hurts' relationship with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reportedly strained over the late-season collapse, the QB turned to a different voice: former New York Giants DC Wink Martindale.

ESPN caught up with Martindale and revealed the DC's reaction to hearing from the rival team's QB, who gave the Giants' defense plenty of issues in Martindale's two-season tenure with New York.

That is until Martindale's defense humiliated the Eagles' offense and Hurts in last season's Week 18 finale, beating Philly, 27-10.

"I've been doing this for 40 years," Martindale shared, "and it's the first time I've had an opposing quarterback call me up."

After departing from the Giants, Martindale was hired by the Michigan Wolverines as their defensive coordinator.

"I thought it was pretty cool that the guy called. It shows you what kind of pro he really is. He's just looking at every angle that he can to get better," Martindale added.

The Eagles quarterback felt at ease contacting Martindale considering the DC's fallout with the Giants after the organization relieved his coaching staff before asking Martindale to return for another season.

Martindale ghosted the Giants, leaving a door open for Hurts to swoop in. Wink officially resigned from the Giants in January.

Following an MVP-level season in 2022-23, Hurts finished the 2023-24 campaign with 3,858 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 15 interceptions (with four lost fumbles).

Philadelphia hopes for a rebound season next year, as does Nick Sirianni, whose job has been on the line since the early signs of last season's collapse.

