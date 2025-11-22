More Michigan Lawmakers Demand Answers From MHSAA, Skyline Over Trans Player

Although the Ann Arbor Skyline girls' volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Nov. 18, questions persist about the trans-identifying biological male who heavily contributed to the team's run to the Michigan Division 1 Quarterfinals. State lawmakers are demanding answers from the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

As OutKick previously reported, 14 GOP members of the Michigan House of Representatives sent a letter to the MHSAA on Nov. 17 demanding proof that Skyline followed procedure with regard to its transgender athlete policy.

While the MHSAA allows trans-identifying males to compete in girls' sports with an approved waiver, the organization has never provided proof that such a waiver exists for Skyline. OutKick exclusively confirmed the presence of a trans-identifying male on the Skyline team back in September.

The organization said in September that it had not granted any waivers since last fall (waivers have to be approved every year), but has ignored multiple follow-up requests asking if one has since been granted. OutKick is not the only entity seeking clarification from the MHSAA.

New Letters Target MHSAA and Skyline

Two more letters went out on Friday, Nov. 21; one to the MHSAA and one to Skyline High School. The group of 11 representatives was led by Jason Woolford (R-Howell), who sent the two letters to MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl and Skyline Principal Casey Elmore.

"President Trump has issued an executive order that restores Title IX protections for female athletes by defining sex based on biological reality. The MHSAA was made aware of a biological male playing women’s sports at Skyline, yet the MHSAA chose to do nothing about it. I want an answer as to why, when the complaint was made, the MHSAA didn’t stop this. The MHSAA violated its own policy," Woolford wrote to the MHSAA.

He echoed similar sentiments to Principal Elmore.

"While I understand that Skyline may be relying on the MHSAA waiver process or interpretations of state law, such processes cannot override federal policy. Allowing biologically male athletes to compete in girls’ sports creates safety concerns, undermines competitive fairness, and places your school district at risk during a time of active legal dispute," Woolford wrote.

RELATED: OutKick Reporter Harassed Covering Transgender Player As Principal Does Nothing

"Because of my involvement in this issue and my direct work with national advocates, I am requesting written clarification of Skyline High School’s policy. I specifically want to know how the school plans to comply with the executive order and whether the school intends to continue allowing biological males to compete in girls’ athletics."

OutKick has attempted to contact Skyline and the MHSAA multiple times over the past several months to get answers, but both have been very cagey. Hopefully, pressure from state lawmakers forces them to provide some clarity.