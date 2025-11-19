Michigan HS Volleyball Team With Trans Player Loses In State Quarterfinal

The Ann Arbor Skyline girls volleyball team, which has a trans-identifying male in its starting lineup, lost to Byron Center in the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) quarterfinals in a decisive sweep (25-13, 25-23, 25-21) on Tuesday night at Gull Lake High School. Skyline finished as a Top 8 team in Division I, the highest level in the state.

The trans-identified male didn't have a major impact on the match. In fact, twice in the first set, Byron Center girls blocked spikes by the transgender athlete, drawing massive roars from the mostly Byron Center-supporting crowd.

One Byron Center supporter loudly booed when the transgender player was introduced before the match, but he declined to speak to OutKick. Several other parents and fans donning BC's orange and black also declined to talk with us.

One fan did speak, however, and said he thought it was "unfair" that Skyline had a biological male player and stated that he had "no respect" for the school and chided Skyline's administration for trying to hide the fact that it had a trans-identifying player until OutKick exclusively reported it in September.

The MHSAA requires transgender athletes to have an approved waiver to compete in any organization-sponsored events, which includes postseason tournaments. The organization said in September that it had not granted any waivers since last fall (waivers have to be approved every year), but has ignored multiple follow-up requests asking if one has since been granted.

RELATED: Payton McNabb Slams Michigan Over Trans Athlete In Girls' Volleyball: 'Unsafe, Unfair, Ridiculous'

On Monday, 14 members of the Michigan House of Representatives sent a letter to the MHSAA demanding to see the transgender participation waiver for Skyline. The politicians claim that several MHSAA schools requested proof that such a waiver exists, but never received it.

"Our understanding is that despite multiple formal inquiries from member schools, the Association has not confirmed that these required materials are on file," the letter states.

Byron Center AD Warned Parents Not To Be A ‘Distraction’

As OutKick exclusively reported prior to Tuesday's quarterfinal match, Byron Center athletic director Brady Lake emailed parents urging them not to protest Skyline's trans-identifying male player.

"Please trust me when I say that the biggest threat to our success on Tuesday is not on the court; it is the distraction to our girls that will come from those around them fixating on this story," Lake wrote on Nov. 14, according to the email.

"Tuesday night needs to be about crazy bibs, orange beards, pictures on sticks and ‘Bulldog Power’ chants. And of course, the respect and sportsmanship that BC has become known for. Anything other than that will be a huge disservice to our girls, who deserve nothing but the best version of their community behind them," Lake wrote.

His email apparently worked, as there were no signs of protest among the many Byron Center parents and supporters. There were no "Save Girls Sports" shirts or signs and several people refused to voice their opinions to OutKick when asked. This was a common theme during OutKick's time covering the Skyline volleyball team.

Many parents expressed obvious disgust that their daughters had to compete against a biological male athlete in girls volleyball, but most seemed afraid to address it.

While Skyline's season has come to an end, the issue at hand is far from over. It's clear that some states, Michigan included, are set on defying President Donald Trump's executive order, "Keeping men out of women's sports."

It's a shame that so many Michigan parents are afraid to speak out about the obvious injustice.