Biff Poggi: Michigan's 'Malfunctioning Organization' After Latest Scandal With Sherrone Moore Has To Be Fixed

Interim Michigan coach Biff Poggi did not shy away from discussing the inept problems that have plagued the Wolverines' football program over the past five years, while making his case to become the permanent head coach in the wake of Sherrone Moore being fired.

To say that the Michigan athletics department has been a cluster of investigations since before winning the 2023 national championship would be an understatement. Whether it was the multiple NCAA infractions cases involving Jim Harbaugh, or the latest involving an ‘inappropriate relationship’ Sherrone Moore had with a female staffer, there seems to be no shortage of dysfunction in Ann Arbor.

Sure, the ‘sign stealing’ ordeal involving Connor Stalions was a stain on the program, but Michigan was already facing problems related to the NCAA before that investigation was even launched.

There hasn't been a month that has gone by since winning the national championship that Michigan has not had to deal with fallout from previous transgressions.

Now, as an investigation continues into the athletic department pertaining to Sherrone Moore's firing, along with the culture within Schembechler Hall, interim coach Biff Poggi is shooting it straight pertaining to the ongoing problems.

"It has been five years of — let's just call it what it is — a malfunctioning organization where there's something every year," Biff Poggi said on Monday. "The athletic director has made it very clear he doesn't want any more of that. If I am named the coach, which I don't know if I am, there will be a massive self-examination of what's happened in this building. And you can expect a lot of changes."

Sure, AD Warde Manuel can ramble on about how much change is needed from within, but this has turned into a massive black eye for a program that should still be prospering from a national championship just two years ago.

As OutKick reported, the Michigan Board of Regents decided to continue using the lawfirm of Jenner & Block after they had done an investigation into Sherrone Moore's actions that led to his firing. Now, the inquiry is widening to include the entire athletic department, which could end up uncovering further problems inside the building.

Michigan Continues To Investigate Athletic Department

Last week, Michigan President Domenico Grasso released a video on social media, where he doubled-down on his reasoning for tasking the law firm to continue its investigation into the athletic department.

He also asked students and faculty to come forth with any additional information they might have pertaining to Sherrone Moore, or the athletic department.

"We are continuing the investigation into Coach Moore's actions to uncover any additional germane and material information, and to assess whether there may be related misconduct by others," President Grasso stated. We will not stop there. We have have expanded the Jenner & Brock assignment to include an independent evaluation of culture, conduct and procedures throughout our athletic department…

"We encourage anyone with relevant information about either of these matters to reach out to the law firm conducting this investigation at UMConerns@Jenner.com. Our focus is on uncovering the facts. It is my job, my duty, to ensure the integrity of this investigation. We will take whatever steps necessary to help ensure conduct like this does not happen again."

Wolverines Coaching Search Continues, With A Timeline

Right now, Michigan needs someone who can arrive in Ann Arbor and immediately get to work on rebuilding the program. Sure, they would love the ‘home run’ hire that would excite the fan base. But, having a stable voice for the program is not something lost on the search committee.

Interim Biff Poggi has experience as a head coach, previously coaching at Charlotte. He was tasked by AD Warde Manuel to bring some type of stabilization to the football program following the dismissal of Sherrone Moore.

But, that doesn't mean Poggi is looking to just remain the interim, as he has already conducted multiple interviews for the permanent position.

"This place is magical. The program means a lot to me. It's one of the things I want to fix before I go smoke myself to death with cigars," Poggi said Monday.

"It's one of the things I want to fix. I want to fix this program."

Will he get that opportunity? Well, that depends on how many others decline the opportunity. For a school like Michigan, it's still one of the gold standards of college football, even with all the recent turmoil.

Yes, there are problems within the athletic department, and who knows if Warde Manuel survives long term, but Ann Arbor is still a destination for coaches.

It just so happens that we are on the backside of one of the craziest coaching carousels in college football history.

Can they turn this thing around at Michigan? Biff Poggi believes they can. But, they have to figure out how to avoid these non-stop cycles of investigations if they are going to move forward as a stable program.