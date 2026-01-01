Michael Irvin Had A Night To Remember (Or Forget)

The Playmaker was in rare form on New Year's Eve.

Before I get this thing started in earnest, let me first congratulate the Miami Hurricanes and their fans on a big College Football Playoff win.

I talk as much trash about Miami as anyone, but they are playing some big boy football and deserve their flowers.

What they did last night against Ohio State in Arlington, Texas was a sight to behold.

They straight up bullied the defending national champion on both lines of scrimmage and did so with a lot of their most famous alumni in attendance.

Guys like Ray Lewis, Edgerrin James, and Andre Johnson were spotted roaming the sidelines of Jerry World on New Year's Eve doing their best to keep the spirit of The U alive and hype up the next generation of Canes players towards another national title.

But one "distinguished alum" stood out amongst his peers: former wide receiver and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

And he put on a show last night.

I've talked about The Playmaker and his sideline antics on here before, but last night, he decided to take things to a different level altogether.

The "belt to ass" celebration was tame compared to some of the cardio-intensive activities he was partaking in on UM's sideline.

Here's another example of Irvin losing his ever-loving mind towards the end of the game.

Irvin's antics had social media going crazy, and, of course, the question whether these actions were chemically induced or not was brought up by many an X user.

Was Michael Irvin on cocaine last night?

I don't know, does a bear crap in the woods?

I don't even think this man was aware of what planet he was on, let alone what team he was rooting for.

In all seriousness, I'm going to guess he was just hype about seeing Miami having a legit shot at a natty for the first time in almost a quarter-century.

If the Gators were in a similar position, I'd probably be acting in a similar manner.

It is a little weird how much the broadcast goes out of their way to show this guy, though.

These kids worked hard to get here, let them have their moment instead of showing some lunatic barking on all fours on the sideline.

Then again, in today's day and age, a guy like Irvin is a rarity.

No one sticks around long enough to develop the kind of love and admiration for their school quite like those former Canes did in the past.

I suppose I should cherish the insufferable antics of Mr. Irvin, because he may be the last of a dying breed of former player doubling as a super fan.

Keep up the good work, Michael (I guess).