It's 2025, And The Miami Hurricanes Still Haven't Won The ACC

It's been a while since The U won a conference title.

The College Football Playoff rankings have just been released, and it looks like the Miami Hurricanes will be heading to their first-ever postseason tournament.

While they're partying like it's 2001 in Coral Gables, let the record show that I didn't misspeak in the sentence above.

This is Miami's first-ever playoff appearance, but it's also their first-ever postseason game of any relevance outside a 2017 conference championship game appearance since moving to the ACC in 2004.

That's right, it's 2025 and The U still hasn't won an ACC championship.

How could a team with the resources and history of a team like the Hurricanes still not win a conference that has, quite frankly, been a massive disappointment, particularly in recent years?

Your guess is as good as mine, but it wasn't supposed to be like this.

When the Canes were added to the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2004, it was almost a forgone conclusion that they would be competing for the league title year in and year out, so much so that they were put in the division opposite from in-state rival Florida State in anticipation of the two meeting annually in December.

It's been anything but a Sunshine State Showdown for the ACC crown since then, though.

To their credit, Florida State has held up their end of the bargain, winning six conference titles since Miami joined the league 21 years ago.

Last night might have been the most egregious slap in the face with regard to Miami's legacy in the ACC, with basketball school Duke raising a conference championship banner in the school's second-most popular sport.

The fact that the Blue Devils have an ACC championship before the Hurricanes is a head scratcher to say the least.

How long has the conference title drought been for Miami?

George W. Bush was still in his first term as President, Shrek 2 was crushing it at the box office, and "Yeah" by Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris topped the Billboard Hot 100.

In all seriousness, congrats on the playoff appearance, Miami.

Maybe my Gators can hold up their end of the bargain and be the last of Florida's Big 3 to make the College Football Playoff.

As I often say, I take my wins where I can get them.