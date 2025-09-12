Micah Parsons Or Luka Doncic: Which Dallas Sports Trade Was Worse?

Parsons is now with the Packers, and Doncic with the Lakers

Dallas has to be the dumbest sports city of the decade.

Back in February, the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Yes, that Doncic, the generational offensive talent who the year before had helped guide a surprise run to the NBA Finals. Fans in the city were unsurprisingly infuriated that ownership would trade away a talent like that in his prime.

Not to be outdone, the Cowboys made their own ridiculous move. After a contentious contract standoff, America’s team shipped Micah Parsons off to the Green Bay Packers in a move that stunned the NFL .

Losing two generational stars within six months of each other is devastating for both organizations and its fans. But while both are still relatively fresh, it's clear that one of them has worse consequences than the other.

Parsons Leaving The Cowboys Has Bigger Consequences Than Doncic's Departure

Granted, the margins are pretty thin here. Both guys are in or nearing their prime. Each team shipped off their star to a rival. Neither the Mavericks nor the Cowboys solved a roster problem by getting rid of their best player.

However, the Mavericks are going to be better off — slightly — than the Cowboys when it's all said and done.

The Mavs got Anthony Davis in return , who is a force when healthy. Their ugly post-Luka trade record also dropped their draft pick so low (first overall) that they ended up selecting Cooper Flagg, who has all the makings of a future superstar. And somehow, someway, Kyrie Irving is not tearing apart the team atmosphere in Dallas. The future looks bright for the Mavs, even without Doncic.

Furthermore, the Lakers don’t automatically become a title contender just by adding Doncic. LeBron James is getting older. The remainder of the roster is young and unproven, leaving no strong core around Doncic to contend for titles. And just like the Cowboys, the Lakers somehow get in their own way each season.

In the long run, the Mavs will win that trade.

The Cowboys, however, are in a worse boat.

Sure, the Cowboys aren’t ready to win a title right now with their roster, and Parsons’ presence doesn’t change that. Plus, they got a good return; two first rounders are certainly helpful if they can draft right.

But here’s where this trade becomes worse for the ‘Boys than the Doncic trade for the Mavs: the Packers — a rival of theirs — look like they are ready for to be a Super Bowl contender for the next five years.

I know it’s only been two games, but man does that Packers defense look lethal with Parsons. That defensive line is going to cause problems for every offensive line they face, and if the offense stays sharp and puts up 27+ a game, there will be few teams that can keep up with them.

That’s where it hurts more for the Cowboys. The Mavericks avoided making another team immediately successful, but the Cowboys did the exact opposite: they hamstrung themselves in the present and now have to watch another team be ready to win titles.

Both Dallas sports franchises will regret these trades in some fashion. But the sting will be stronger for America’s team.