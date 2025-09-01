Dak Prescott Reacts To Cowboys’ Blockbuster Trade Sending Micah Parsons To Packers

The Cowboys QB said the trade eliminated the "headache and distraction" that come with contract disputes.

Dak Prescott didn't see it coming. But he also wasn't surprised.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback recently addressed the blockbuster trade that sent All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers — his first public comments since the deal went down last Thursday.

"I can't say I was completely surprised, but I definitely didn't think he was going to get traded, I'll say that," Prescott said. "But just with the way their negotiations went down, obviously to some extent… it seemed like it got personal on their ends, so that's why I wasn't surprised."

The Cowboys traded Parsons to Green Bay in exchange for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two future first-round picks. The deal ended a months-long contract standoff between Parsons and the team just ahead of Week 1.

"If nothing would have been done, we'd sit here and y'all still would have been asking me whether he was playing in a couple of days or when he was going to be playing," Prescott told reporters. "That would be a lot more of a headache and distraction than getting a solution to it."

Prescott said he shared messages with Parsons following the trade and wished him well.

"Obviously, Micah got paid. He got paid very well and great for him and his family," Prescott said. "We'll see him here in about a month."

The Cowboys host the Packers on Sept. 28 in what will be Parsons’ first return to AT&T Stadium in a different uniform. For now, though, QB1 says the team's attention is on Thursday night's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I know our focus right now is Philly. I think that's everybody's focus in that locker room," he said. "I don't think anybody's hung up on [the Parsons trade]. As I've said, there's enough news and enough media about it. I think as much as anything it's good that a solution happened."

Prescott also praised the return Dallas got in the deal.

"We added a great player, got some picks for the future," he said. "I'm not going to say we're better, we've got to go out there and prove it. We'd have to prove it even if [Parsons] was on this team, so I'm not going to say that by any means."

The three-time Pro Bowler, who recently went through his own contract extension saga, acknowledged the reality of the business.

"From what I got from the feel of the locker room, I don't think there was needed a talk, or lifting guys up over the divorce, or feeling down about themselves, or about the situation," Prescott said. "It's a business and I think a lot of guys in that locker room know that... I just think that was just another realization of it, of this is a business.

"Hell, if anything I hope it was a wake-up call to some of the guys, right? This is for our life, and every day you come in here, and you approach it like it is for your life. We're blessed to play a game for a living."