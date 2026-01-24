Miami Dolphins Send Loud, Clear And Final Message To Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill

Not hard to read between the lines with this one.

For the few delusional Miami Dolphins fans holding out hope the franchise would run it back one more time with Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill … it's probably time to officially put that to bed.

Now, I'm a Dolphins fan, sadly. Have been my whole life, sadly. I am not, however, a delusional one. I want the whole thing burned to the ground, and that's what they appear to be doing. New GM, new coach, and a new era. The team made sure to point all of this out in its latest social media blast.

Seems harmless at first, until you see who was NOT included:

This is the way, Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle. Zach Sieler. De'Von Achane. Jordyn Brooks. Head coach Jeff Hafley. No Tua. No Tyreek. Your two highest-paid players, NOT included in the new era. Unfortunately, they WILL be included in the accounting books for quite some time, but that's neither here nor there.

It's been obvious that the team was done with both of them for a while now, but the firing of Mike McDaniel earlier this month really cemented it. Feels like that was owner Stephen Ross finally ripping off the band-aid and saying, ‘this is going to be an actual fresh start.’

The Dolphins haven't had an organizational reset in over a decade. Perhaps longer. Chris Grier and (insert coach) have led this team (into the ground) for YEARS now. With nothing to show for it, by the way. Absolutely nothing.

But Grier is gone. McDaniel is gone. And, with them, that entire "era" of Dolphins football. No two players were more front and center during it than Tua and Tyreek. When things were going well (2022/2023), they were FUN. But, when they went south (24/25), buddy, they went BAD in a hurry. Even by Dolphins standards, it was a dumpster fire this past season.

And now, the Dolphins are, clearly, moving on. How they do so is up to them. Can they find a trade partner for Tua? Perhaps. It'll be hard.

As for Tyreek, he will most likely be released before the league year starts in March. That one's much easier.

A new era indeed.