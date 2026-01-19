Dolphins And Media Excited About Imminent Jeff Hafley Hiring But Fans Are Wisely Wait-And-See

There's a saying I've heard from multiple former Miami Dolphins employees – staffers, coaches and personnel people – that could apply to the team's imminent hiring of Jeff Hafley as the new head coach: The Dolphins are the organization that has a stadium full of 70,000 people thinking they should do one thing, but usually do something else.

Because they always think we know better.

And they usually don't.

That saying, admittedly from some disgruntled people who saw the sausage get made firsthand, is going to be tested now.

Because the Dolphins interviewed Hafley a second time Monday. And soon after that was over, he was offered the job as the consensus choice of the group in the coaching search – particularly as it pertained to general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Sullivan and Hafley worked together at the Green Bay Packers the past two years, with Hafley as the defensive coordinator and Sullivan as the vice president of player personnel.

Sullivan was hired Jan. 9. And now Sullivan has his guy as his head coach.

I tell you that everyone in the Dolphins organization with a significant say thinks this is an awesome hire.

There was such certainty about Hafley, the club put on a strong press for a quick answer, offering him the job before he got on a plane to go interview with the Tennessee Titans.

(The Titans, by the way, are the bridesmaids of this coaching cycle. They were scheduled to talk to John Harbaugh when he took the New York Giants job. They were scheduled to talk to Kevin Stefanski when he took the Atlanta Falcons job. And their scheduled meeting with Hafley also isn't happening).

So big get for the Dolphins! And the media loves it.

"A big-time hire for the Dolphins," NFL Media's Ian Rapoprt offered on X.

Let's see: Hafley was in demand this cycle because the Steelers and Raiders also wanted to speak with him. But, um, what has he done?

His head coaching experience comes from Boston College, where he authored a 22-26 overall record and 12-22 in the ACC. Yeah, but, Boston College's football program is a hole. What about the NFL?

The Packers were sixth in points allowed in 2024. And they were 11th this season. While that doesn't suggest improvement, it's still good, certainly better than what Miami has had the past couple of seasons.

But how does this looming addition make Dolphins fans in that packed stadium you just read about feel?

Well, there is no scientific survey to tell you at this stage. The Salguero marketing and poll department are concocting one as we speak (not really).

But on social media? Fans are generally unimpressed.

Shula Trying To Win A Super Bowl

The social media stadium full of people think the Dolphins should have done something else like …

Try to hire John Harbaugh.

Or Chris Shula, whose grandfather delivered back-to-back Super Bowls and the Perfect Season in Miami.

Or, with his outster in Buffalo on Monday morning, then Sean McDermott should have gotten a call.

The Dolphins indeed had interest in Shula. But he's not available now because his defense just beat the quarterback that riddled Hafley's Green Bay defense in the playoffs and so the Rams are onto the NFC Championship game.

The Dolphins considered Harbaugh but, well, he didn't really give them much consideration. And McDermott happened too late for Miami to reboot the search. Plus Sullivan was mostly locked on Hafley and advisor Troy Aikman was similarly impressed.

So none of those guys the fans like so much are going to Miami.

Harbaugh Not Seriously Interested In Miami

But, you see, it's not that fans seem to like other guys more, it's that they seem to distrust the Dolphins and thus distrust this choice.

They see a Joe Philbin redo in that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross hired Philbin off the Green Bay Packers staff in 2012 and the guy was not inspirational, nor good with schemes, nor particularly adept at leading. Philbin came to the Dolphins as Aaron Rodgers was becoming a star.

And the Dolphins publicly pitched having hired the guy who helped develop Rodgers because he came as the Packers' offensive coordinator. But, true story, when Philbin arrived he confessed to reporters he didn't have much of a role in developing Rodgers at all.

Did I tell you Philbin got his first full-time coaching gig at Worcester Polytechnic Institute? And Hafley got his first coaching gig at Worcester Polytechnic Institute?

Dolphins fans also are dubious because the folks who have been hiring head coaches for the past 20-some years have been generally horrible at their jobs.

Dolphins Hiring Record Is Terrible

You'll recall Jimmy Johnson quit on the team – twice. And after the failure, he somehow convinced then-owner Wayne Huizenga to hire his friend Dave Wannstedt.

You'll recall Ross hired Philbin, who failed, and Adam Gase, who failed, and Brian Flores, who failed, and Mike McDaniel, who failed.

The stadium full of Dolphins fan are looking at this imminent Hafley hire with cynicism. And skepticism. And even some pessimism. The scars of history have done that to them.

So, it's up to Hafley to prove to the stadium full of people that he's the right guy when they don't think he is. That's going to make Hafley's job an uphill climb.

Because the stadium full of Dolphins fans have usually been right.