Sean McDermott Firing Makes Bills Job Best On The Market While Coach Should Soon Get Interest

The most intriguing thing about the current NFL coach firing and hiring cycle has been that teams with great situations and outstanding coaches have become available for the taking. And Monday morning added to that number when the Buffalo Bills fired coach Sean McDermott.

And the Bills job is immediately the best one available.

And McDermott is immediately a great head coach candidate elsewhere, although his late availability might be a hindrance.

McDermott Seemed To Know

So how did we get here?

The Bills released a statement from owner Terry Pegula saying he felt the need for "a new structure within our leadership to give this organization the opportunity to take our team to the next level."

OutKick explained McDermott was whistling in the proverbial graveyard Sunday morning: While the rest of the NFL media was drooling over "the call" in the Bills loss to the Denver Broncos and how McDermott was so aggressive in his complaints that he actually called a reporter from the team plane to continue pleading his case, we wrote that McDermott doth complain too much.

"…I'm standing up for Buffalo, dammit!" McDermott said. "I'm standing up for us…"

The coach's ardent defense of his team against that one call – he didn't mention the likely safety on a holding call in the end zone that wasn't called against the Bills – was also a defense of his own job. He was basically saying, I lost because of this crappy, awful, wrong call.

And why would he have to defend his job status in those circumstances? Because it was yet another failure by him.

McDermott Playoff Failures Got Him

McDermott coached the Bills for nine seasons.

He never got to the Super Bowl. And on its face, that's not criminal. NFL coaches mostly don't reach the Super Bowl and continue working.

But McDermott failed while having MVP quarterback Josh Allen on his team. Allen was visibly shaken by this loss – perhaps because it was only the latest terrible playoff loss he's suffered with the Bills.

The club blew a fourth-quarter lead at Denver. And previously, the Bills under McDermott ….

2025: Blew a fourth-quarter lead at Kansas City.

2024: Blew a fourth-quarter lead vs. Kansas City.

2023: Got blown out by Cincinnati at home.

2022: Blew a fourth-quarter lead at Kansas City.

It should be said McDermott is a good coach. He leaves Buffalo with a 90-50 regular-season record which amounts to a great .662 winning percentage.

Josh Allen Makes Bills Job Attractive

But McDermott has not yet proven himself to be a championship coach. His teams were 8-8 in the postseason.

So, immediately, any team in the market for a coach – there are seven, not counting Buffalo – will be looking at McDermott as a possibility.

The Bills announced they've promoted general manager Brandon Beane to team President of Football Operations and GM. He will lead the search along with owner Terry Pegula and new President of Business Operations Pete Guelli.

And the coach vacancy will immediately become the most attractive job above all the others. Why?

Two words: Josh. Allen.

There is no other opening that comes with the added attraction of coaching a 29-year-old second-team All Pro quarterback (this year) and MVP (in 2024).

Brian Daboll Bills Candidate?

And we have a candidate for you: Brian Daboll.

The deposed New York Giants coach has relationships in Buffalo from the four years he was that team's offensive coordinator. More importantly, he has a relationship with Allen.

That matters.

The Bills want a coach who can maximize Allen. They want a coach who can get the team over the top. The job description is not coach the Buffalo Bills. The job description is win a Super Bowl with Josh.

Sean McDermott failed to do that.

And it got him fired on Monday.