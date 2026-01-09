Miami Coach Mario Cristobal Goes Berserk On Assistant Who Dared To Touch Him

Miami coach Mario Cristobal was ON ONE last night. From start to finish, Cristobal was dialed in for Thursday's Fiesta Bowl semifinal game.

And, clearly, it worked. The 'Canes are off to the national title game for the first time in decades, while Ole Miss – and the refs – head to Cancun.

For Cristobal, it was the culmination of five long – and sometimes tough – years at Miami. There have been a TON of ups and downs since he took over in 2022. Some have been his own doing. Taking a knee against Georgia Tech would've been smart, coach.

But, he's clearly got the program BACK. The U is back. We can say it now. It's OK. We won't jinx it. They are back.

But buddy, don't you DARE try to celebrate that with Mario before the final bell rings:

Where do we stand on Mario Cristobal?

My God. Look at that absolute psychopath. Terrifying. Honestly, I can't get a read on Mario Cristobal. Is he just insane? Or, is he kind of a dick?

Perhaps both. The answer is usually somewhere in the middle.

Take, for instance, this moment on stage after the win. I think he's the man for this:

Guy just wants his players on the stage with him instead of a bunch of middle-aged corporate muckity-mucks who don't give a shit about your team. I respect that. I'd run through a wall for that coach.

On the other hand, he's also kind of a dork and a little cutesy at the end of the day. Here's Door No. 2:

See, that's annoying. Like, we get it, coach. We know. We gotcha. Mario's whole thing during this playoff run has been to FREAK OUT when anyone dares say the U is back. But come on. It's SVP. Let him finish the question before going on your little rant.

Again, I get it. We get it. But enough. Relax for four seconds.

Anyway, Mario was on one last night. I reckon you sort of have to be to get to a national championship. This is the sort of attitude you need.

Miami hasn't had it in decades.

They do now.