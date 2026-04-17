Megan Rapinoe And Sue Bird Announce They're Splitting

The two are calling it quits after being together since 2017

Former USWNT star Megan Rapinoe and WNBA legend Sue Bird have announced they are splitting up after nearly a decade together.

According to Yahoo Sports, the two sports stars got together in 2017. But, despite having similar backgrounds and pretty similar political views, they couldn't make it work.

"There really is no smooth or easy way to share this news. After a lot of thought, we’ve made the decision to separate as a couple," the now-former couple said in a joint Instagram post (It's 2026, how else would they do it?).

"This hasn’t been an easy decision but it’s one we’ve made together, with so much love, respect and care for each other. We’ve shared a whole life over the last decade, through big moments and in quiet ones, and that is something we’ll always carry with us."

Man, the last thing I was expecting on this beautiful Friday afternoon was to have the conscious uncoupling of sports' biggest lesbian power couple come sliding across my desk.

Honestly, though, if I were expecting it and it happened, I wouldn't be writing this. I'd be out buying Powerball tickets as we speak.

Now, ‘round these parts, you’re not going to find too many Megan Rapinoe fans thanks to her, uh, "outspoken" (read: bats--t insane) nature.

READ: NO, MEGAN RAPINOE, SCIENCE—NOT SENTIMENT—SHOULD GUIDE WOMEN’S SPORTS

That said, I'm never going to cheer on someone's marital failures. That's just cool.

Something like this isn't just tough on the two people involved; it's tough on their friends and family, too.

You can disagree with people and still wish them pleasant personal lives.

See, it's not hard, is it?

So, all the best to these ladies as they move on to whatever's next.

But there was one question I had as soon as I got word of this relationship's demise: what's going to happen to their podcast?

The two have a podcast together where they — but let's be honest, usually Rapinoe — deliver their takes on hot-button issues like how members of the US Men's hockey team are a bunch of clowns for celebrating with Kash Patel or how the IOC got it wrong when they finally put their foot down and said, "Alright, that's enough fellas in ladies' sports."

Unfortunately (especially for us here at OutKick), they said that they will no longer record on a weekly basis.