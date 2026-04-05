Megan Rapinoe Rejects Basic Biology While Reacting To Olympics Much-Needed Ruling On Trans Athletes

Beginning with the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, biological males will not be allowed to compete against biological females. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has ruled that men will compete in men's events and women will compete in women's events.

Nothing about that is or should be controversial for anyone living in reality. For Megan Rapinoe, who is among those who subscribe to the idea that feelings matter more than facts, and we can quite literally just make things up as we go, biological males being told that they can't compete against females is wrong.

In Rapinoe's world, the transgender athlete – a biological male in this instance – matters more than the biological female competing in the women's category. I'd say make it make sense, but you can't.

The former U.S. women's soccer star reacted to the IOC's recent ruling about biological males being banned from competing in the women's category in an extremely predictable fashion during a recent episode on her ‘A Touch More’ podcast.

"Unfortunately, we have to say that all in the same breath as a really horrible rule came out from the International Olympic Committee," Rapinoe said as she praised the transgender community. "They announced a new policy that they’re calling, I can’t even believe that they’re calling it this because it has nothing to do with protecting women, I feel like two people, who played at the very highest level for every competition that you possibly could, don’t agree with this and never felt like this was an issue at all, ‘The Protection of the Female [Women’s] Category.’"

Rapinoe saying that the ruling "has nothing to do with protecting women" is factually incorrect in the most literal of ways, but again, feelings matter more than facts.

READ: Left-Wing Media Outlets Share Absurd, Blatantly False Posts About Trans Athletes Being 'Banned' From Olympics

The IOC approved the "Policy on the Protection of the Female (Women's) Category in Olympic Sport" in March, and the new rules establish a standardized sex-testing process across all Olympic sports.

"Male sex provides a performance advantage in all sports and events that rely on strength, power and endurance," the IOC's announcement read. "To ensure fairness, and to protect safety, particularly in contact sports, eligibility should therefore be based on biological sex."

With the rare exception of athletes with a diagnosis of Complete Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome (CAIS)… no athlete with an SRY-positive screen is eligible for competition in the female category at an IOC event."

Rapinoe completely rejects the policy solely rooted in biology, which should come as no surprise, given that she admitted that she doesn't believe, or at the very least, understand basic biology.

"We already know that biology, as much as we want it to be just nice and clean and tight and perfectly in one category and another, it’s not," Rapinoe explained. "We know that. So, now what we’re doing is subjecting everybody, all women and all people who are identifying as women to this really invasive testing that only to me says like, ‘Oh we’re just trying to whittle it down to a certain type of woman.' Is that what we’re doing? That’s really the whole game here."

The proper reaction to Rapinoe's comments here is to ask one simple question: What in the actual hell is she talking about?

We already know that biology isn't "perfectly in one category?" Who is we? All we know about who that ‘we’ consists of is that it doesn't include anyone with a shred of common sense.

"This committee is framing it as based in science, which it’s not," she continued. "This will ultimately just prevent people from competing within the women’s category that they feel like they have an unfair advantage. It’s just really hateful."

Keeping biological males out of women's sports is not hateful; it's necessary. The fact that we're living in a time where the governing body of the Olympics has to issue a formal ruling stating biological men can't compete against women is insane, but then again, Rapinoe's comments prove we're dealing with insanity.