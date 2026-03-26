Left-Wing Media Outlets Share Absurd, Blatantly False Posts About Trans Athletes Being 'Banned' From Olympics

The International Olympic Committee has announced that women's Olympic sports will be reserved for biological females.

Women competing against women is not controversial, is rooted in common sense, and follows basic biology and physiology, yet since we're living in the year 2026 and Donald Trump happens to be in the White House, it's seen as a ‘problem’ by some.

ESPN immediately took issue with the IOC's announcement on Thursday by sharing a post on X, predictably mentioning President Trump, while also stating "transgender women athletes are now excluded from the Olympics."

ESPN updated its original post on X 46 minutes after its original, writing, "transgender women athletes are now excluded from women's events at the Olympics."

Other usual suspects, including the Associated Press, NBC, and CNN spun the same egregious message that ESPN originally did. While they opted not to mention President Trump's name in an attempt to further rile up their mostly liberal readership, they did share blatantly false statements.

The AP wrote, "BREAKING: Trans women athletes are banned from the Olympics by a new IOC policy on female eligibility."

CNN went with, "Transgender women athletes are banned from competing in the Olympics following new IOC guidelines."

And then you have NBC News writing, "BREAKING: Transgender women are banned from participating in the Olympics beginning with the 2028 Games in Los Angeles."

Transgender athletes are not banned or "excluded" from competing in the Olympics. Transgender athletes must compete in the category that aligns with their biological sex. Biological male athletes can not compete against biological female athletes.

The ruling and details are very clear and easy to understand, but left-wing media outlets want to mislead and stir unnecessary controversy with a headline, knowing the headline is all the overwhelming majority of people will read.

The IOC officially approved a new "Policy on the Protection of the Female (Women's) Category in Olympic Sport," which will take effect beginning with the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The new rules establish a standardized sex-testing process across all Olympic sports.

"Male sex provides a performance advantage in all sports and events that rely on strength, power and endurance," the IOC's announcement reads. "To ensure fairness, and to protect safety, particularly in contact sports, eligibility should therefore be based on biological sex."

Under the policy, "eligibility for the female category is to be determined in the first instance by SRY gene screening to detect the absence or presence of the SRY gene," and athletes who test negative for the gene will only need to be screened once.

Outside of rare exceptions, athletes who test positive will not be eligible for women's events.

"With the rare exception of athletes with a diagnosis of Complete Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome (CAIS)… no athlete with an SRY-positive screen is eligible for competition in the female category at an IOC event."

The policy also stresses that athletes who are not eligible for the female category "continue to be included in all other classifications for which they qualify," including male and open divisions. However, stating that fact doesn't invoke outrage, which is what big media is after.