McAfee & Aaron Rodgers React To Paul Bissonette Fighting 'An Entire Irish Gypsy Family'

Pat McAfaee and Aaron Rodgers took time during their segment yesterday to give praise to their fellow brother Paul Bissonette, who held his own against six hooligans who jumped him at a popular Arizona restaurant.

"Shout out Biz, what a legend," Rodgers began before McAfee explained to the audience what the former hockey enforcer and NHL on TNT analyst encountered last month at Houston's restaurant in Scottsdale.

"He took down an entire Irish gypsy family, it looks like!" McAfee began. "Biz beat up some terrible dudes and that doesn't happen in the real world. That's out of a movie what Biz did. Thank God he was at Houston's that night! Biz made our country better!" the ESPN personality continued.

POLICE ARRESTED SIX MEN FOR ATTACKING BISSONETTE

Earlier in the day, footage was released of the former NHL enforrcer being attacked by at least six men. Video shows the cowards ganging up on Biznasty and repeatedly punching and kicking him. At one point, one of the men lines up and tries to punt Biz in the head, but fortunately, he is able to dodge it.

Police eventually arrived and arrested and booked five of the six men.

Police bodycam footage showed the group of men all denying being involved before the video evidence clearly proved otherwise, and all six were arrested. One of the alleged perpetrators, Sean Daley, attended his court hearing yesterday virtually due to what his lawyer claimed was concerns for his safety after the Internet began reporting on his potential previous crimes.

SPORTS STARS HAVE BEEN PRAISING BIZ

OutKick has been covering the entire situation, and it is straight up WILD. It appears that the same group of thugs were involved in another threatening assault earlier in the day at a nearby country club.

These guys are the absolute worst and Paul Bissonette was the one that happened to step up. Talk about living up to your "Enforcer" nickname! Hopefully these guys don't ditch town and the legal system holds them accountable.