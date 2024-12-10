Ex-NHLer Paul Bissonnette Seen In Scottsdale Brawl In Newly Released Video

Former NHL enforcer Paul Bissonnette went down swinging against six men who assaulted him at Houston's restaurant in Scottsdale, AZ., last month.

Footage of the six-on-one brawl was released Tuesday, showing the man named "Biznasty" getting punched and kicked by the six men at the restaurant, with Bissonnette dealing plenty of damage in exchange.

Biznasty held his own in the uneven fight, and the men learned the hard way not to mess with a former NHL player.

WATCH:

The six men who assaulted Bissonnette were arrested by Scottdale Police Department authorities on Nov. 26, days after the incident, which sent Bissonnette (host of the popular 'Spittin' Chiclets' podcast) to the hospital. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Henry Mesker, John Carroll, William Carroll, Danny Bradley, Edward Jennings and Sean Daley were the men arrested for the fight. According to the New York Post, the six men were involved in a separate altercation earlier in the day before appearing at Houston's. Bissonnette explained that he intervened when the men acted disorderly at the restaurant, going as far as harassing the staff.

They pursued a shirtless Biznasty into the parking lot. According to Shea Stevens on X, one of the men did not appear in the video because the former NHLer had knocked him out.

Bissonnette has been vocal about getting revenge on the "Scottsdale Six." Turns out they effed with the wrong guy.

"This is the worst of it I took after I knock out that inbred William Carroll f–k before we pass the dumpster," the beloved hockey analyst posted on X. "It was never going to be a fair fight. Let the games begin. Ate some boot f–ks to the head & jaw but wouldn’t change a thing. F–k the Scottsdale Six. This ain’t over."

Bissonnette shared more details about the exchange that led to the altercation.

"It was a bunch of drunk golfers, things obviously continued to escalate," PB said after the fight on Nov. 24. "They asked one guy to leave. And then one guy kept getting in the manager’s face and put his hands on him.

"… I went over. I just grabbed the guy’s arm that was on him, and I said, ‘Sir, if you continue to harass and assault this staff, we’re going to have problems,’ and then they just started chucking."

