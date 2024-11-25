Paul Bissonnette, Former NHLer and Podcast Host, Attacked In Scottsdale

Paul Bissonnette, former NHLer and current Spittin Chiclets host, was assaulted in Scottsdale Sunday night and taken to the hospital evaluation.

Police who responded to Bissonnette's assault shared that his injuries were "non-life-threatening." Additional reports of Bissonnette's attack said that six men were arrested at the scene.

Taking it straight from the horse's mouth, Barstool chief Dave Portnoy shared his exchange with Bissonnette on Monday.

"Just saw a story saying you got jumped. Are you okay?" Portnoy asked the Chiclets host.

"Ya. Took some but gave more," Bissonnette responded, shared via Portnoy's screenshot.

"7 guys."

Paul Bissonnette Assaulted in Scottsdale

On Sunday, Bissonnette tried to help the management at a restaurant cool down an altercation, which led to escalation and Bissonnette getting attacked. He was also assaulted outside the restaurant. "The situation escalated to the men assaulting Paul Bissonnette both inside and outside of the restaurant," Scottsdale Police said, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

It's awful bad luck that Bissonnette tried breaking up an altercation only to get caught in the action. The six men involved in the incident have been arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct, Fox 10 said.

The 39-year-old Bissonnette also currently works as a TNT analyst and played for the Arizona Coyotes from 2009 to 2014. Biznasty was known for leading his fair share of fights on the ice … the assailants must have dealt with a handful.

On Monday afternoon, Bissonnette shared an update on his X account. "Huge podcast tomorrow with @JeffMarek & Bruce Boudreau. So many stories."

Social media had its own takes.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com